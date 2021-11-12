England vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

England tackle Australia this Saturday at Twickenham in the what will be England's second Autumn International of 2021. Eddie Jones' side trashed Tonga 69-3 last week, clocking up 11 tries in the process. The Wallabies will prove a much tougher challenge, however. Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs Australia live stream Date: Saturday 13th November 2021 Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 3.30am AEST (Sun) Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London UK stream: Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and Owen Farrell is set to return for England following a false-positive covid test result. The captain will shift inside, leaving space for Marcus Smith, 22, to make this third Test start at fly-half. Manu Tuilagi replaces Newcastle's Adam Radwan on the wing.

"We know this will be a tough test for us," head coach Eddie Jones told BBC Sport."It is probably hard for the English to understand how important this is for Australia. It doesn't matter whether it is Olympics, Test cricket, rugby league, this is the game that defines a season."

Australia, who were narrowly beaten by Scotland last week, have made a few changes to their matchday XV. Ellis Genge has withdrawn from Saturday's match against England after testing positive for covid, while Bevan Rodd features at prop.

The two sides last met at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. England were the 40-16 winners on that occasion, but Jones' risky decision to name Tuilagi on the wing could provide Australia with opportunities to break through.

England vs Australia kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 13th November, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime. Follow our guide to watch an England vs Australia live stream from anywhere.

Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including England vs Australia. So Prime members can watch for free!

Not a Prime member? Sign up with this 30-day free trial . After the trial ends, you'll pay £7.99 a month. No contract; cancel anytime.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access the UK version of Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked.

Watch England vs Australia from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy a England vs Australia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs Australia live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show England vs Australia in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

England vs Australia live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including England vs Australia – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch England vs Australia in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

Saturday 13th November 2021

Italy vs Argentina (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs South Africa (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Ireland vs New Zealand (3.15pm) - Channel 4

England vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 14th November 2021

France vs Georgia (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Fiji (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA