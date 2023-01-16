Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free

Dominic Thiem faces off against Andrey Rublev on day 2 of the Australian Open 2023 at 12am GMT / 7pm ET. It's a brutal draw for both players, but the good news for Thiem fans is that the Russian fifth seed has been out-of-sorts this season. Aussies can watch every AO 2023 match free on 9now. Read on for how to watch a Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev live stream in 2023 from anywhere.

Dominic Thiem v Andrey Rublev live stream Date: 17th January 2023 Time: 7pm ET / 12am GMT / 11am AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (opens in new tab)

On paper, one would expect this one to go to the Russian but Rublev's preparations in Adelaide did not go well. He went out in the first round at Adelaide 1 to Roberto Bautista Agut and then to Thansi Kokkinakis in Adelaide 2.

The pair have met six times with Rublev leading 4-2. In fact, it was the first two encounters that the older man, Thiem, won. Rublev hasn't lost to the Austrian since 2018.

Thiem vs Rublev free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Thiem vs Rublev – on 9Now (opens in new tab). The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Watch the 2023 Australian Open from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Australian Open 2023 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open will be live across on Eurosport via Discovery+ from 16th January 2023.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Thiem vs Rublev live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Dominic Thiem vs Andrey Rublev – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Australian Open 2023 schedule & match times

16-17th January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19th January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21th January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23th January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25th January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26th January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27th January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28th January - women's final (08:30)

29th January - men's final (05:00)