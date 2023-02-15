Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League online and on TV, team news

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch a Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea on TV just below.

AUS: Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream on Stan Sport

USA: Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream on Paramount+

Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream: match preview

Chelsea travel to Signal Iduna Park where they take on Borussia Dortmund (and the famous Yellow Wall) in the first leg of this Champions League knockout tie. Who will take the upper hand in this first-ever competitive meeting between two European heavyweights?

Dortmund qualified for the knockouts after finishing second in Group G behind an undefeated Manchester City side – but their progress was never really under threat, even though they failed to win any of their final three games. Wins at home to Copenhagen and away to Sevilla meant they only really needed to avoid defeat in the return fixtures to secure a place in the round of 16. BVB have also shown good form in the Bundesliga since the winter break – can they keep it up in Europe as the pressure increases?

There are four changes for Dortmund tonight, with Wolf, Ozcan, Adeyemi and Haller preferred to Ryerson, Reus, Reyna, and Moukoko. England's Jude Bellingham captains the side.

Chelsea's Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start when they lost 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb. It turned out to be Thomas Tuchel's last game in charge of the Blues and Graham Potter was installed as manager soon after. After a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg, Chelsea won all four of their remaining group games, including a convincing 3-0 defeat of runners-up AC Milan at Stamford Bridge, but their domestic form since then has been poor. Will this change of scenery do them good?

The Chelsea coach has made three changes for the game tonight. Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke are not part of the Champions League squad, so Koulibaly comes in at the back and Hakim Ziyech starts out wide, while Ben Chilwell replaces Marc Cucurella, who took some flak for his performance against West Ham on Saturday,

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, Wednesday 15th February, at Signal Iduna Park. Make sure you know how to watch a Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream.

US: watch Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Football fans in the US can watch a Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You can get a one-month free trial of Paramount+ here (opens in new tab) using the code ADVANCE. After the trial ends, you'll pay just $5 a month ($10 a month if you want the ad-free plan).

The Paramount+ free trial is only available with the US and the offer ends on 4 April. Travelling overseas?

Use a VPN to watch Paramount+ from abroad without being blocked (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream | Paramount+ one-month trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with this 30-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5 a month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Champions League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the Champions League live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea in the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream!

Can you watch Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea in the UK?

Rights to show Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

(opens in new tab) BT TV customers: Grab BT Sport from just £16 a month (opens in new tab) Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £16 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one-month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League for £25 (opens in new tab)

The nifty BT Sport Monthly Pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime.

Watch Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea live stream kick-off times

Global Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tues 14 February

PSG v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Tottenham



Weds 15 Feb

Club Brugge v Benfica

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea



Tues 21 Feb

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli



Weds 22 Feb

RB Leipzig v Man City

Inter v Porto