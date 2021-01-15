Big Bash live stream: how to watch the 2021 BBL cricket online and on TV

The KFC Big Bash League 2020-21 is underway with eight teams battling for BBL 10 glory. Defending champions and the Sydney Sixers destroyed Sydney Thunder, tightening their grip on the title. The Sixers face the Perth Scorchers this Saturday, follow by a Melbourne derby (Renegades vs Stars) on Sunday. Read on as we explain how to watch a Big Bash 2021 live stream from anywhere.

If you love watching the sport's biggest hitters face the world's best bowlers, tune into Big Bash League – Australia's premier Twenty20 cricket competition. The 10th BBL season started a little later than usual due to the pandemic, but there's plenty of Aussie stars and big-name internationals involved.

Big Bash live stream US-based cricket fans can stream every second of BBL live via willow.tv and the Willow TV app. Subscription costs just $10 per month or $60 for year of all the cricket. Bargain. Going to be outside the States during the Big Bash? Make sure you've got a reliable VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

The 2020-21 Big Bash League started on the 3rd December and is scheduled to run until the finals on 6th February (venue TBC). The eight BBL teams are: Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder.

Each team is comprised of 18 players including two overseas internationals. Defending champion Sydney Sixers have brought back most of their squad and added Aussie Dan Christian and Surrey fast-bowler Tom Curran.

To liven things up, Cricket Australia has come up with three new BBL rules for the 2020-21 season:

Power Surge helps a batting side take a two-over powerplay at any point after the 11th over.

The X-factor gives the coach the option bring on a substitute – either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet – in or after the 10th over of the first innings.

Bash Boost is a bonus point awarded to the side which is ahead of the other at the 10-over mark when it comes to the team score.

So far, the new rules are working a treat with plenty of action out on the pitch as we approach the knockout stages of BBL 10. Follow our guide below to get a 2021 Big Bash live stream and watch every Aussie T20 league cricket game this season.

Watch a Big Bash live stream for just $10 per month

Willow TV is offering live and unfettered coverage of every Big Bash ball for only $10 per month. Annual membership is even cheaper – just $60 for entire year!

The popular cable and streaming service serves up a cornucopia of cricket including BBL and international tours.

Willow TV is only available to US customers but if you're going to be out of the States during the Big Bash, then you can use a VPN to access your way you can access the Big Bash live stream on your Willow TV account from anywhere!

Big Bash live stream on Willow TV $10 per month

Willow TV is the only place to watch cricket in the US. Use the Willow TV app, web player or cable channel to watch the Big Bash and the rest of the Test, T20 and ODI games throughout the year. Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber watching from abroad.View Deal

Willow TV also offers users a convenient app for iOS/Android devices as well as Chromecast, Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Xbox One.

Watch the Big Bash anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant BBL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Big Bash League 2020-21. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Big Bash live in Australia

Aussie cricket fans with a TV can watch around 60 percent of this year's BBL matches on free-to-air network Channel 7. It's a decent option for casual viewers, but you can't stream any of the matches via the network's 7plus website as Fox holds the streaming rights to both BBL and Women's BBL.

So, the easiest way to stream all 56 matches is to simply to use Kayo Sports, which provides access to all the Fox sports channels including Fox Cricket. Kayo subscriptions start from just $25 per month for the Basic package. Even better, new users get a fair dinkum 14-day FREE TRIAL.

In addition to live fixtures, Fox Cricket offers pre and post match analysis, highlights, chat shows and more – it's heaven for cricket fans, basically. All the content is delivered in HD too.

Already a Foxtel customer? You can use Foxtel GO to stream every match free!

Desperate to watch BBL in 4K? You'll need a 4K TV, a $74-a-month Foxtel Plus subscription and an iQ4 set-top box.

Watch the Big Bash live the UK

Rights to show BBL cricket in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose deal to broadcast all matches means you'll also be able to watch every ball live on TV, on BTSport.com and on the BT Sport app.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

Don't want to be locked into a contract? You can also opt for a BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 per month. It's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

BT Sport monthly pass £25, contract-free

Full access to all the BT Sport channels for one month, for one fee; anyone in the UK can enjoy the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website - no contract, no fuss.View Deal

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a tempting BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer.

BT Sport and BT broadband half price for six months

The awesome Big Sport deal is currently half price for the first six months. Not only will you save a bundle, you'll get access to Premier League football, Freeview, a recordable box, all 11 Sky Sports channels, fibre broadband and much more. Requires contract.View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Watch Big Bash live in the USA

Anyone for cricket? The sound of leather on willow is surprisingly popular in the States. US viewers can live stream BBL 2020-21 via the aptly-named Willow TV, a dedicated cricket channel offered by a number of cable providers including Dish, Verizon and Xfinity.

US-based can also use their cable login details to access live BBL cricket through the Willow TV website. There's also the Willow TV app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, and via Sling TV.

Watch Big Bash live in India

In India, Sony Network has the rights to broadcast BBL matches. Six/HD will show live matches; Sony TEN 2/HD will show highlights.

Subscribers can stream the action live via SonyLIV.

Big Bash 2020-21 fixture list

Thursday, December 10: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers (Blundstone Arena)

Friday, December 11: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat (Manuka Oval)

Saturday, December 12: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder (Manuka Oval), Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers (Blundstone Arena)

Sunday, December 13: Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes (Blundstone Arena), Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades (Blundstone Arena)

Monday, December 14: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat (Manuka Oval)

Tuesday, December 15: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers (University of Tasmania Stadium)

Wednesday, December 16: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars (University of Tasmania Stadium)

Saturday, December 19: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades (Blundstone Arena)

Sunday, December 20: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers (Blundstone Arena)

Tuesday, December 22: Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers (Manuka Oval)

Wednesday, December 23: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers (Gabba)

Saturday, December 26: Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades (Manuka Oval), Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers (Metricon Stadium)

Sunday, December 27: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes (Gabba)

Monday, December 28: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

Tuesday, December 29: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers (Metricon Stadium), Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars (Manuka Oval)

Wednesday, December 30: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat (Gabba)

Thursday, December 31: Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers (Adelaide Oval)

Friday, January 1: Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder (Metricon Stadium)

Saturday, January 2: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars (Blundstone Arena), Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers (Gabba)

Sunday, January 3: Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades (Optus Stadium), Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers (Metricon Stadium)

Monday, January 4: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder (Gabba), Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes (Blundstone Arena)

Tuesday, January 5: Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers (Adelaide Oval)

Wednesday, January 6: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers (Optus Stadium)

Thursday, January 7: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder (Optus Stadium), Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars (Metricon Stadium)

Friday, January 8: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades (Adelaide Oval)

Saturday, January 9: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder (Optus Stadium)

Sunday, January 10: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat (Metricon Stadium)

Monday, January 11: Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars (Adelaide Oval)

Tuesday, January 12: Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes (Optus Stadium)

Wednesday, January 13: Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers (Sydney Showground)

Thursday, January 14: Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades (Marvel Stadium, Docklands)

Friday, January 15: Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers (MCG)

Saturday, January 16: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers (SCG)

Sunday, January 17: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades (MCG)

Monday, January 18: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes (Sydney Showground)

Tuesday, January 19: Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat (Marvel Stadium, Docklands)

Wednesday, January 20: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars (Marvel Stadium, Docklands)

Thursday, January 21: Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat (MCG)

Friday, January 22: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers (Marvel Stadium, Docklands), Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunders (SCG)

Saturday, January 23: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat (Marvel Stadium, Docklands), Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers (MCG)

Sunday, January 24: Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers (Sydney Showground), Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes (SCG)

Monday, January 25: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder (Sydney Showground)

Tuesday, January 26: Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers (SCG), Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes (MCG), Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers (MCG)

Friday, January 29: Eliminator (TBC)

Saturday, January 30: Qualifier (TBC)

Sunday, January 31: Knockout (TBC)

Thursday, February 4: Challenger (TBC)

Saturday, February 6: The Final (TBC)