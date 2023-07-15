Australia vs Argentina live stream — how to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship for free

Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream

Rugby Championship 2023 fixtures involving Australia including this match are available to watch live and free via Aussie streamer 9Now. Full details on how to watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream wherever you are, are just below. Don't forget to use a VPN to tune into your usual stream from anywhere.

Kick off is at 7.45pm AEST local time in Australia on Saturday, 15th July, making it a 10.45am BST start in the UK and 5.45am ET / 2.45 am PT in the US. In New Zealand the game begins at 9.45 p.m. NZST, while kick-off in South Africa is at 11.45 a.m SAST.

Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2023: preview

Having both fallen to chastening defeats in their opening fixtures of the 2023 Rugby Championship, Australia and Argentina will be hoping for redemption as the two sides go head-to-head at CommBank Stadium on Saturday.

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones couldn't have asked for a worse start to his second stint in charge of the Aussies, after seeing his side completely outplayed in their 43-12 mauling at the hands of South Africa in Pretoria last weekend.

The nature of the performance has already placed Jones under pressure among Wallabies fans hoping for a quick fix following Dave Rennie's much maligned tenure as coach.

Argentina, meanwhile, went down to a similar scoreline to the All Blacks in an error-strewn 41-12 defeat last Saturday in Mendoza.

That match saw the Puma's front-row picked apart repeatedly by New Zealand in scrums and lineouts, and will be a weakness Australia will surely look to target here.

Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs Argentina Rugby Championship 2023 live stream from wherever you are with our guide below.

How to watch Australia vs Argentina: Live stream in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch every game of the tournament involving the Wallabies, including this game for free via Channel 9 and the network's streaming service 9Now, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Kick-off for this fixture is at 7.45pm on Saturday evening.

Currently away from Australia? Watch 9Now from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

If you've never used a VPN before, follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Stan Sport will meanwhile be live streaming every match of tournament ad-free, including all of the games not involving the Wallabies. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch an Australia vs Argentina 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now, you might not be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 as you would if you were at home, as the service will detect your location based on your IP address, and may automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) will help you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet and can set your device to appear as if it's anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Rugby Championship 2023

Using a VPN to stream TV from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Rugby Championship 2023 games, you could choose 'Australia' for Stan Sports.

3. Then head over to Stan Sport on your browser or device and watch the Australia vs Argentina live stream!

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

UK: Watch a Australia vs Argentina live stream 2023

Rugby Championship 2023 matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

Kick off for Australia vs Argentina in the UK is at 10.45am BST.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching this game and plenty more live sport in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Rugby Championship 2023 live stream with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here is our pick of the best Now deals.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle, which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £43 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch the Rugby Championship 2023 with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Remember: Aussies can watch the Rugby Championship 2023 involving the Wallabies for free on 9Now (Use a VPN to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia).

USA: Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream

In the US, Rugby Championship 2023 matches including Australia vs Argentina will be available to watch via dedicated streaming service FloRugby. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Kick off for this game in the States is at 5.45am ET / 2.45 am PT.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every Rugby Championship match, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

New Zealand: Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream

Sky Sport in New Zealand is the home the 2023 Rugby Championship for the Kiwis. You'll find all six games and three rounds of this years Rugby Championship there, including Australia vs Argentina.

Kick off for Kiwis for this fixture is at 9.45 p.m NZST.

If you don't already have Sky Sport as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to the Sky Sport Now streaming platform on a more temporary basis. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. There's also a 7-day free trial to use before you commit as well.

South Africa: Watch an Australia vs Argentina live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2023 Rugby Championship in South Africa, with the network showing every game of the tournament, including Australia vs Argentina.

Kick off in South Africa for this fixture is at 11.45 a.m SAST on Saturday.

Subscribers can also watch matches via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.