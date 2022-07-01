Argentina vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the July Test series for free

Scotland face Los Pumas this Saturday, 2nd July, in the opening Test of their tour of Argentina. This will be the first time since 2010 that Scotland play a Test series in Argentina, where they have won five of eight previous internationals. Kick off is at 7.10pm BST. The match is on Sky in the UK and Stan Sport (7-day free trial) in Australia. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Scotland live stream from wherever you are.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his side for Saturday's showdown at the Estadio 23 de Agosto. Blair Kinghorn fills in for Finn Russell at fly-half, Duhan van der Merwe makes his return to the wing, and Grant Gilchrist will slip on the captain's armband for the first time in four years. Edinburgh back-row Luke Crosbie, 25, makes his long-awaited Test debut for Scotland at back-row.

Saturday's clash will be Argentina's first match on home soil since August 2019, when they lost 13-46 to South Africa. Los Pumas have won just one of their last 11 matches at home, a run that includes three defeats against Wales (twice) and Scotland (once). But, with Agustin Creevy making a comeback and Dragons powerhouse Gonzalo Bertranou on the squad, new Argentina head coach Michael Cheika is aimed to shock the Scots.

"I’m very satisfied with our first squad for the Los Pumas season," said Cheika. "There was great competition for each of the positions and in our discussions about each player selection, we have taken into account both the series of matches with Scotland and the long-term plans towards the 2023 World Cup."

Follow our guide to watch a free Argentina vs Scotland live stream from where you are.

Argentina vs Scotland free live stream

(Image credit: Stan Sport)

In Australia, rugby fans can watch the July Test series – including Argentina vs Scotland – live on Stan Sport with a 7-day free trial. It requires a basic Stan subscription which itself comes with a 30-day free trial.

Of course the free trial Stan access is only available to Australians, so if you're an Aussie subscriber overseas, make sure to use a VPN so that you can watch Argentina vs Scotland live on Stan wherever you are (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

Watch Argentina vs Scotland from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Argentina vs Scotland rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

UK: watch a Argentina vs Scotland live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for all three Argentina vs Scotland Test matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

Aussies in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch free with a Stan Sport 7-day trial. See details above.

USA: watch a Argentina vs Scotland live stream

FloRugby has bagged the rights to the Argentina vs Scotland live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: Argentina vs Scotland live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Scotland's tour of Argentina in South Africa. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

Argentina vs Scotland Test series fixtures 2022

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By jmmuguerza - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78701684)

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Argentina v Scotland, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy

Saturday 9th July 2022

Argentina v Scotland, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Padre Ernesto Martearena, Salta

Saturday 16th July 2022

Argentina v Scotland, kick-off 20:10 BST - Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, Santiago Del Estero