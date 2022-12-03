Argentina vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

The panic is over for Argentina. The adventure begins for Australia. After the former's first-game wobble, the Argentina World Cup machine is firmly back on track. But in Australia team with nothing to lose, they face a side that could easily present a major bump in the road to the final. It all makes for an intriguing last 16 clash, and you can watch it all with our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Argentina vs Australia live stream Dates: Saturday, December 3 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

When Argentina trudged off the pitch following their abject defeat to Saudi Arabia, the column yards and feet speculating the end of Lionel Messi's World Cup dream were practically typing themselves. A brace of 2-0 wins against Mexico and Poland since have been workmanlike rather than scintillating, but they'll have been the fillip Lionel Scaloni's men needed to ultimately top the group and leave themselves four matches away from the trophy.

Australia have been a different story altogether. Their verve and energy tested France on gameday one before stomping to 1-0 wins against Denmark and Tunisia. It's the first time that they've made it through to the knockouts in 16 years and they don't look ready for their time in Qatar to end just yet.

It all makes for an unmissable match and this Round of 16 match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 6am AEDT at the 45,000-seater Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina vs Australia live stream

You can watch the Argentina vs Australia live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Argentina vs Australia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Argentina vs Australia live stream

USA soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Australia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Argentina vs Australia live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Argentina vs Australia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Argentina vs Australia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Argentina vs Australia live stream kick-off times

Global Argentina vs Australia kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm Australia: 6am

6am Argentina: 4pm

4pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 10am

2pm / 10am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

ROUND of 16 FIXTURES

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Netherlands vs USA (Khalifa International Stadium; 3pm)

Argentina vs Australia (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium; 7pm)

Sunday, 4th December 2022

France vs Poland (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

England vs Senegal (Al Bayt Stadium; 7pm)

Monday, 5th December 2022

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3pm)

TBC vs TBC (Stadium 974; 7pm)

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium; 3pm)

TBC vs TBC (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 7pm)