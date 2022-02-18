Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: how to watch the boxing online and on TV

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook is shaping up to be one of the tastiest fights of 2022. No world titles will be on the line, but the all-British fight will settle a long-running feud that has been boiling over in recent days. The 12-round bout takes place at a sold-out Manchester Arena on Saturday, 19th February. Follow our guide to watch a cheap Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream...

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream Date: Saturday 19th February 2022 Start time: 6pm GMT / 1pm ET / 4am AEST (Sun) Ringwalks: 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 8am AEST (Sun) Venue: Manchester Arena US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£20 PPV)

"There is no love between us but I have been living in Kell’s head for the past 10 years, I might even owe him some rent for it," said Khan. "But now I have to put him in place."

The pair's antipathy bubbled up at the weigh-in for the 149lb clash, when Kell Brook made a crude reference to tabloid newspaper reports concerning Amir Khan's internet history, before threatening to "smash" his opponent's chin.

Tickets for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook sold out in 10 minutes, which is why this is not to be missed. Former IBF 147lb champion Brook has talked the talk, but can he conquer a fiery Khan in Manchester on Saturday?

Ready for 12 rounds of prime pugilism? The fight is a £20 PPV in the UK, but US fans can watch for a fraction of that on ESPN+. Here's how to watch a cheap Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream from wherever you are...

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream in the USA

ESPN+ will live stream the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight in the USA.

Subscription costs from just $6.99 a month – a bargain way to watch Saturday's Battle of Britain.

Outside the USA this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access ESPN+ from wherever you are. Scroll down for step-by-step instructions.

Watch a Khan vs Brook from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Amir Khan vs Kell Brook rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams from almost anywhere – and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the free Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch an Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to screen Khan vs Brook in the UK.

It's a pay-per-view event costing £20. You can book, and watch a live stream, on the Sky Sports Box Office website.

Don't forget: US boxing fans can use a VPN to watch Amir Khan vs Kell Brook for just $6.99 on ESPN+ from wherever they are in the world. Scroll up for a step-by-step guide.

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook main card

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook (welterweight)

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy (middleweight)

Viddal Riley vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Adam Azim vs TBA (lightweight)

Hassan Azim vs TBA (welterweight)

Natasha Jones vs Ewa Piatkowska for the WBO Junior Middleweight Title

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown for the BBBofC English super-middleweight title