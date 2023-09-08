Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream — how to watch the US Open semi-final for free

Watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream

The Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. In the US, you can watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev via an ESPN Plus subscription or ESPN, which is available via cord-cutting services Sling or FuboTV. Viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports. Use a VPN to watch your preferred Alcaraz vs Medvedev free stream from anywhere, if you're away from home.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev – US Open semi-final preview

A blockbuster US Open semi-final pits the winners of the past two editions of the tournament against each other, and Daniil Medvedev is likely to be feeling more of the heat than world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz. The No.3 seed has had no answer for the 20-year-old Spanish sensation over their past two meetings, though he's been superb up to this point at Flushing Meadows. Alcaraz vs Medvedev is expected to start no earlier than 7pm ET on Friday, that's 12am BST.

Medvedev's inclination for standing as far back from the baseline as the court barriers allow serves him well against most opponents, but not Alcaraz. The reigning champion used drop shots and the serve-and-volley to devastating effect during his straight-sets victories over the Russian at both Indian Wells and Wimbledon this year. Medvedev will surely have to switch up his approach to avoid another repeat.

The 27-year-old displayed his grit during an absorbing victory over his close friend Andrey Rublev in midweek, holding his nerve in sweltering conditions to come from behind to take all three sets. It was a masterful performance, and not unlike Alcaraz's own against Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard was far from his best, hitting more unforced errors than winners, though he was dead-eyed in all of the big moments, converting four out of four break points and saving all five that he faced. His serve, however, will have to improve vastly for the serve-and-volley tactic to come off again.

Free Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream | US Open 2023 Australians can watch US Open tennis live and free on Channel 9 / 9Now. Play is expected to begin at around 9am AEST on Saturday morning. Travelling outside Australia? Use VPN to unblock 9Now and watch Alcaraz vs Medvedev from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any US Open 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for tennis. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open semi-final, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream!

Tennis fans in the US can watch an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream on ESPN, which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV, or on ESPN Plus, which is available through a separate subscription.

Play is expected to begin at around 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Friday afternoon.

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

ESPN+ is a streaming-only service that carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Alcaraz vs Medvedev is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with play expected to begin at around 12am BST on Friday night/Saturday morning. If you don't have Sky, you can check out today's best Sky TV deals. Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy an Alcaraz vs Medvedev live stream with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review.

If you're in Australia, Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service are covering the 2023 US Open, live and for free. Alcaraz vs Medvedev is one of the featured matches.

Subscription streaming service Stan Sport will provide comprehensive and ad-free live coverage of the US Open, plus plenty of football, rugby and other sports besides.

To begin with, there's a Stan 7-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.