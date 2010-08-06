Trending

Yamaha MCR-140 review

The MCR-140 is a versatile micro featuring Yamaha's AirWired wireless streaming technology Tested at £275.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

This Yamaha micro sounds good and has a large portfolio of functions, but falls short of class-leading standards

For

  • Wireless streaming
  • DAB radio
  • vibrant sound
  • impressive bass weight

Against

  • Coarse edge to vocals and treble

If there were a world record for the number of colour-ways for a product, then this Yamaha micro system would definitely have a shot. With no fewer than 10 different hues to choose from, even the harshest of colour critics should be satisfied.

An abundance of colourful finishes isn't the only selling point of the MCR-140. The main receiver includes a CD player and DAB/FM radio. The system also features a new version of Yamaha's AirWired wireless streaming technology.

Streams from iPhone
If you own an iPod or iPhone, you can plug it into the supplied transmitter and stream music wirelessly. Yamaha claims that this new version of AirWired allows you to stream music with greater accuracy.

The micro is certainly quick to react to commands from the transmitter – slide the volume bar on an iPod Touch and the response is instantaneous and smooth.

The MCR-140 sports a compact stance mainly due to the detachable speakers, which launch far greater bass weight than you might expect.

Neat, and multi-talented
Spin Lady Gaga's Bad Romance and the system sparks into life, displaying admirable enthusiasm and drive. During the chorus, bass notes make a substantial impact and the system displays good dynamics. The only downside is a coarse, grating edge to Gaga's vocal and high frequencies.

The top systems at this price offer greater refinement, but the MCR-140 is still a neat, multi-functional micro system.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.yamaha.com/
Brand NameYamaha
Product TypeMicro Hi-Fi System
ManufacturerYamaha Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMCR140
Product NameYamaha MCR-140
Product ModelMCR-140

Controls-Indicators

Remote ControlYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA

Technical Information

Player-Recorder TypeCD Player
FeaturesPMP Docking
Number of Discs1
Media FormatsCD-R
Frequency BandFM

Physical Characteristics

Width12.1 cm
Depth28.6 cm
Weight Approximate3.58 kg
Height11.7 cm
ColourOrange
Dimensions11.7 cm (H): 12.1 cm (W): 28.6 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

iPod SupportedYes
USBYes