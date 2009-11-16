The Luna 6 has been one of our favourite interconnects for some time, so it’s time to see how it stacks up against some of its newer, similarly priced peers.



Hooked up between our reference Cyrus CD6 SE CD player and Roksan Caspian M2 integrated amp, with ATC’s excellent SCM11 standmounters up front, we started off with a listen to Radiohead’s In Rainbows.



And pretty much everything you could want is here: punch, dynamism, excellent detail and transparency. That’s no mean feat, either, because the overall performance is quite up-front, compared with Chord’s more restrained approach in its Award-winning ChrimsonPlus interconnect.



There’s plenty of finesse under all that energy, too, with intricate rhythm parts and subtle dynamic changes all coming through clearly. The Luna 6 really does serve up an accomplished and musical performance.



And that’s the choice you have to make. Want dynamics and energy? Go for the WireWorld. Prefer even finer detail and control? It’s the Chord for you.

