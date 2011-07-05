The Spendor S3/5R2s are a variation on a long-established and highly successful theme. Now isn’t the time to discuss the BBC LS3/5a mini-monitor – let’s just say the new Spendors have some lineage.



Taken as a series of individual elements, there’s little here to find fault with. The wood-veneer cabinets are tactile, and the sealed-box design promises positional flexibility.



In action, the frequency range is smoothly integrated from top to bottom: there’s plenty of detail dished up and no lack of good detail, transparency or clarity.



Sensible, natural sound

The Spendors are dynamically competent too, though high volumes can affect their poise a little, and their well-judged tonality makes for a natural sound.



The balance the S3/5R2s strikes seems entirely sensible. Shortcomings are slightly less tangible.



Unlike some of its rivals, that immediately grab you by the lapels, there’s a rather aloof, dispassionate quality to the Spendors that suggests the excitement in a song like Little Richard’s Bama Lama Bama Loo is rather base.



But just because it’s only rock’n’roll, that’s no reason not to like it.

