The packaging for these headphones looks more suited to trainers than cans. But it all makes sense when you realise they’ve been styled in collaboration with Adidas Originals leisurewear.



Don’t worry if you’re not a fan of the Adidas branding, though. The Sennheiser HD 25s are available in a less-expensive plain black finish.



Design-wise, it’s clear that plenty of thought has gone into comfort. The headband is padded and splits in two so you can adjust the fit to suit your head shape.



The right earpad rotates up through 45 degrees, which is useful for DJs, as is the extra long cable. In the box you’re provided with an extra set of soft earpads (in a white finish), a 3.5mm-to-6.3mm jack adapter and a carry pouch.



Lavish you with detail

The beauty of these headphones is in their tonal balance. They’re willing and able to lavish you with detail, dynamics and neutrality that other on-ears struggle to replicate.



Play Jay-Z’s Empire State of Mind and the Sennheisers produce tightly controlled and well-textured bass with ample weight, while Alicia Keys’ strong vocal sounds powerful and emotive.



The HD 25-1 IIs are excellent all-rounders – and thanks to their non-leaky design, are good for the commute, too.



