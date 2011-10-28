Trending

Samsung UE40D7000 review

Slim design, great spec and absorbing pictures – but hit-and-miss backlighting Tested at £1200

Our Verdict

Front-running performance in every regard bar one important one

For

  • Minimal depth, minimal bezel
  • great spec
  • richly detailed, stable and absorbing images

Against

  • Hit-and-miss backlighting

As a decorative and technological tour de force, and a way of getting absolutely as large a screen as possible into a tight-ish space, the Samsung D7000 series is unbeatable.

This is the smaller D7000 variant – we’ve previously mightily enjoyed the 46in version– and yet the brevity of its bezel is no less impressive.

It’s also brimming with features. Freesat and Freeview HD reception are on board; LED backlighting is somehow squeezed behind the bezel; the suite of Smart TV functions is extensive and simple to use; and the Samsung comes with a pair of 3D glasses (just the one, mind). On-screen menus are logical, as is the remote, and set-up is straightforward.

An impressive performer; but…
With one significant caveat, the UE40D7000 is a composed and impressive performer. High-def pictures from either of its HD tuners are detailed, stable and low on picture noise.

Step up to 2D Blu-ray images and excellent colour balance, strong contrasts and confident motion handling are all to the fore.

3D pictures, meanwhile, are solidly three-dimensional and deal with movement well. There’s no doubt the current crop of Samsung 3D screens are a worthwhile improvement over the 2010 screens they replace.

It’s the backlighting that spoils it rather. Our screen was patchy with uniformly
dark scenes, and two corners beamed noticeably throughout.

Undoubtedly some UE40D7000s are better backlit than others, and if you find one you’ll have an excellent TV – but we’d be a bit miffed if we’d paid money for ours.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series7000
Product NameSamsung UE40D7000
Product ModelUE40D7000
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE40D7000

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand24.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate11.50 kg
Width with Stand91.6 cm
Weight Approximate10.10 kg
Height with Stand60.4 cm
Width91.6 cm
Depth3 cm
Height53.2 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions53.2 cm (H): 91.6 cm (W): 3 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesWeb Browser
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size101.6 cm (40")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Pulse

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption100 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption160 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 800
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • UE40D7000 LED-LCD TV
  • 3D Active Glasses
  • Floor Stand
  • Remote Control
  • Batteries
  • Slim Gender Cable
  • Power Cable
  • E-Manual
  • User Manual

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year