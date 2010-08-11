Trending

Samsung BD-C6900 review

A solid spec, great performance and reasonable price-tag – but we do have a few reservations Tested at £265.00

Our Verdict

Cheap, but not the cheapest. Good, but not the best

For

  • Punchy, vibrant pictures from all discs
  • above-average DVD upscaling
  • flashy looks
  • good range of internet services

Against

  • 3D pictures lack the crispness and solidity of the best
  • a touch of motion smear
  • some offer greater sonic attack

Anyone who expected the first commercially available Blu-ray player to be vastly expensive would have been surprised when it turned out to be the £349 Samsung.

What's more, in the five short months since we saw it, it's dropped almost 25 per cent to £265. Apply those sorts of discounts to the tellies, and we could all be going 3D sooner than imagined.

The Samsung is undeniably one of the most flashy-looking players we've seen, with its touch-sensitive buttons and a blue-lit window to our frantically spinning disc, but it's not exactly sophisticated, and feels a little flimsy next to some.

In terms of specification, the BD-C6900 gets a silver star for its 7.1-analogue output (you need a second HDMI for a gold star), but has it immediately ripped back off because the levels for each speaker can't be adjusted, making the feature close to pointless.

The built-in wi-fi adapter is a reservation-free feature though, and, along with the ethernet connection, allows easy access to services like LoveFilm and BBC iPlayer via Samsung's Internet@TV portal.

Cloudy… lacks a silver lining
With such limited 3D content available, you're going to be watching plenty of standard Blu-rays, especially in the short term, so it's good news that the Samsung is capable of producing a very good 2D image.

True, there's a touch of smear to some of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix's slow panning shots, but the punch and vibrancy of its colours combine with excellent detail recovery to produce an overall picture that's eminently enjoyable.

Pop one of the few 3D discs available into the drive, and the 'C6900 demonstrates a pleasingly fast load-time. Unfortunately, while there are impressive degrees of depth to its reproduction of Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, it looks a little too much like a series of flat, overlaid images, rather than a rounded, solid whole.

It's certainly not the only player to lack a bit of believability, though, and the vivid but balanced colours prove to be a bonus once more.

Top of the class with DVD
Where the Samsung is right at the top of the class is with DVD, as it manages to upscale the brilliant Sherlock Holmes with excellent detail, sharpness and control.

This sonic performance favours solidity over outright precision and detail, but it remains expressive enough to offer reasonably emotive dialogue as well as big explosions.

So, all-in-all Samsung has produced an accomplished all-rounder that's now at a very good price. Thing is, there are even cheaper – and better – rivals available.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberBD-C6900
Product NameSamsung BD-C6900
Product ModelBD-C6900

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BD-C6900 3D Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control
Energy StarYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationENERGY STAR

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsWMA
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Number of Discs1
Media FormatsBD-RE

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Physical Characteristics

Width42.9 cm
Depth20.1 cm
Weight Approximate1.72 kg
Height4.3 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions4.3 cm (H): 42.9 cm (W): 20.1 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video