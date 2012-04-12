The Panasonic RP-HC101 noise-cancelling headphones are light, foldable and compact, although they don’t fit as snugly on the head as some of their rivals.



Once you turn on the noise-cancelling and start playing music, however, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.



There’s great definition and clarity to vocals, enjoyably punchy bass and overall they’re just fun and easy to listen to.



The noise-cancelling reduces the noise of trains and traffic, but it could be a lot better.

To be fair, these aren’t competing with the Award-winning Bose QuietComfort 15, but they still perform well against their peers, and we prefer them to the more portable Sennheiser PXC 250-II.



