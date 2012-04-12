Trending

Panasonic RP-HC101 review

Nice sound, but average noise cancelling Tested at £82

Our Verdict

For

  • Good punchy bass
  • easy listen

Against

  • Noise cancelling not as good as some

The Panasonic RP-HC101 noise-cancelling headphones are light, foldable and compact, although they don’t fit as snugly on the head as some of their rivals.

Once you turn on the noise-cancelling and start playing music, however, you’re in for a pleasant surprise.

There’s great definition and clarity to vocals, enjoyably punchy bass and overall they’re just fun and easy to listen to.

The noise-cancelling reduces the noise of trains and traffic, but it could be a lot better.

To be fair, these aren’t competing with the Award-winning Bose QuietComfort 15, but they still perform well against their peers, and we prefer them to the more portable Sennheiser PXC 250-II.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerPanasonic
Product LineSLIMZ
Manufacturer Part NumberRP-HC101
Product NamePanasonic RP-HC101
Product ModelRP-HC101

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response18 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance34 Ohm
Cable Length11.68 cm
Maximum Frequency Response24 kHz
Noise CancelingYes

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size30 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate79.4 g
ColourBlack

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone