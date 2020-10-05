YouTube TV offers free Chromecast on sign up

If you're thinking of trying YouTube TV, here's a little incentive – Google will gift you a free Chromecast streaming device.

It'll only hand over the device once you have paid your first month's subscription, and the deal is only available for first time sign ups to YouTube TV. You have to pay your first's month's subscription between 15th October and 31st December. But still, it could well prove tempting.

You can view more details on the deal on the YouTube TV website.

The new Chromecast dongle only launched last week. It's a $50 device that offers 4K/60fps, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, along with a voice-enabled remote control. Some of these features were seen on the Chromecast Ultra that the device replaces, but this is the first Chromecast to come with a remote control (previous versions were controlled from your phone). It's also the first with Atmos support.

The remote features shortcut buttons for Netflix and YouTube, and can control your TV's volume, power and input selection too.

MORE:

Google Pixel 5 is 5G and affordable; Pixel 4a 5G also revealed

Google Nest Audio speaker focuses on sound quality

What is Google Chromecast? Which apps and products are supported?

Best media streamers 2020: The best TV streaming devices