You can get $80 off these Bose noise-canceling headphones

Bose's Noise Canceling 700 headphones are now on sale at Amazon for 20% off or $300 (opens in new tab), down from their retail price of $380.

We at What Hi-Fi? are generally big fans of Bose headphones, and the Bose Noise Canceling 700s are no different, with us giving them four-stars in our review and loving how stylish and comfortable they are, their crystal-clear sound, and the excellent noise-cancelation these bring to the table.

Bose Noise Canceling 700 headphones Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) Noise Canceling 700: $380 $300 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bose has made great headway with its noise-cancellation, call quality and aesthetic design from previous QuietComfort models – all areas in which the 700 are pretty much top of the game. At $80 off, the 700 is a great deal if you need a new pair of headphones.

Bose has been one of the biggest names in noise-canceling headphones for a long time, and for good reason, too. Bose headphones often offer up excellent noise-canceling alongside superb comfort and a likable sound profile, and the Noise Canceling 700 headphones are no different.

These headphones have particularly exceptional noise-canceling, they're extremely comfortable (and stylish), while they still manage to provide an incredibly clear, upfront sound. Throw in intuitive touch controls and the $80 you're saving with this deal, and there's little to be disappointed by with these headphones.

Sure, there's better sound quality to be had if you want to spend more on a pricier pair of XM4s, but the Bose Noise Canceling 700s sound great, especially for the price with this $80 discount, and their peerless comfort and noise-cancelation will make these cans a great fit for any traveling you've got coming up.

If you're in the market for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones but you don't want to break the bank or pay full price, check out these Noise Canceling 700 headphones from Bose while supplies last!

