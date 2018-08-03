Trending

Will Apple stop bundling headphone dongles with future iPhones?

Owners of the next iPhones may have to buy a dongle separately or rely solely on wireless headphones.

Arguably Apple’s most controversial iPhone moment was its removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack almost two years.

It has meant that owners of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have had to plug their 3.5mm-ended wired headphones into the phone’s lightning connector using the dongle supplied in the box. Or buy lightning connector headphones. Or use wireless headphones.

Well, according to a Barclays research note spotted by Mac Rumours, Cirrus Logic – a supplier for the adapter – has "confirmed" that the dongle won't be bundled with the next batch of Apple iPhones due to launch next month.

If that’s true, Apple will be making a firm stance for an all-wireless future. And it can probably, and quite rightfully, expect more backlash for it.

