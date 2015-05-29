Audio-Technica's new ATH-ANC40BT headphones join the Bluetooth party, offering the increasingly popular neckband design on their wireless buds, as well as noise-cancelling technology.

Bluetooth 3.0 and aptX support should help deliver solid wireless sound quality, there's a built-in USB rechargeable battery for eight hours of battery time and active noise cancellation.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC40BT headphones will be on sale from 15th July, priced at £149.

BT Vision customers will now get an updated version of the iPlayer app on their set-top box.

The BBC has adapted its new-look iPlayer app to all the necessary set-top boxes and platforms over the past year or so, with BT Vision the last major platform to get the update.

The iPlayer-only BBC Radio 1 video channel comes with the latest update.

Chord Company's £1700 mains cable

The Chord Company has launched what it claims is "its most advanced mains product to date", the Sarum Super ARAY power cable.

First revealed at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show, this is the company's flagship mains cable - no surprise considering its £1700 (for 1m) price tag.

Monster SuperStar BackFloat

Summer is just around the corner (if we're lucky), and Monster has confirmed the release of the SuperStar BackFloat waterproof, floatable speaker.

The speaker first made a splash at CES at the start of the year, and now it's on sale in the UK for £120.

It will connect to your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth, has a 10m wireless range, a rechargeable battery for seven plus hours of playback and there's even a built-in mic for taking voice calls.

Sonos talks Apple streaming

Sonos CEO, John MacFarlane, believes Apple's forthcoming music-streaming service will see a huge increase in the demand for the Sonos's wireless speakers.

In an interview with the Financial Times, MacFarlane said, "a huge amount of awareness is coming to streaming music. We can bring Sonos to people who have streaming music, not introduce them to streaming music after they have Sonos."

Sonos has recently announced a special '2 Room Starter Set', offering two Play:1 wireless speakers for a knockdown price of £299...

[Source: Financial Times]

Roberts Revival Mini goes green

Roberts has launched a special 'Leaf Green' version of its Revival Mini portable FM/DAB radio. As you can probably tell from the name, the Mini (£130) is a compact version of the much-loved Revival, offering 12 hours of power from its built-in rechargeable battery.

The radio also features an auxiliary input for hooking up external sources and a headphone jack for private listening.

