Also, check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as competitions you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Monday 1st September

Blu ray – Pick of the Week – Ghostbusters 1 & 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 - Blu ray

Despite improving on its tepid predecessor, Marc Webb's sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man is still an awkward balance of too many storylines and villains, making for a messy film.

Still, TASM 2 has a lot going for it. Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone pick up where they left off with their fine chemistry, the film looks outstanding (it's been mastered in 4K) and Hans Zimmer's dubstep influenced score is a huge presence. A worthy demo-disc if you're looking for one. If only it could have told one story instead of half-a-dozen.

Read our review of the film's cinema release over here.

Sons of Anarchy: Series 6 - Blu-ray

As the seventh and final series gets set to hit TV screens, fans can pick up the Blu-ray of the sixth series of this rough and rowdy TV show charting Jackson Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) rise to the top of a motorcycle gang.

Ghostbusters 1 & 2 - Blu ray

Perennial family favourite Ghostbusters gets another Blu-ray release, this time packing in the original and its sequel. While we're fans of the first one, the sequel does have its admirers. And it does have that painting of Vigo (Wilhelm von Hornburg) that creeped us out as kids... but the first film does have Stay Puft Marshmallow Man... we're conflicted.

Cosmos - Blu ray

Neil deGrasse Tyson explores the depths of space and time with this series (produced by Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane) that covers nature, evolution and the universe. A spellbinding watch.

Twin Peaks SyFy HD, 10pm

David Lynch's profoundly odd TV series hit Blu-ray recently, but if you're still on the fence then you can watch it on SyFy. It all begins with the murder of high school girl Laura Palmer, which brings FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachan) to the town of Twin Peaks. Where it goes from there... well, you'll have to watch and see.

Tuesday 2nd September

Masters of Sex – Pick of the Day More4 HD, 10pm

Masters of Sex More4 HD, 10pm

Giant. This episode sees Masters (Michael Sheen) break new ground with his study while his wife Libby (Caitlin Fitzgerald) is confronted over her treatment of 18-year old assistant Coral (Keke Palmer). US comedienne Sarah Silverman co-stars.

True Blood Fox HD, 9pm

Love is to Die. The penultimate episode of True Blood (series finale is next week!) sees Sookie distance herself from Bill after he refuses to take the cure.

Public Enemies ITV4 HD, 9pm

Christian Bale and Johnny Depp star in Public Enemies, a film in which Depp drops his jaunty character act for a real-life person. Depp plays famed robber John Dillinger and Bale Melvin Purvis, a G-man sent to capture him.

Michael Mann's 1930s-set crime film wants to be an epic, much like his earlier classic Heat, but it doesn't have the heft of that film. Marion Cotillard is terrific in it though.

Wednesday 3rd September

Big – Pick of the Day – E4 HD, 9pm

The Great British Bake Off BBC One HD, 8pm

Pies and Tarts. We're nearly half-way through the season and the bakers are facing pies and tarts. Undoubtedly someone will titter when the word 'tart' is said.

The bakers must also make sweet custard tarts of their own recipe.

International Football: England v Norway ITV 1 HD, 7.30pm

With a hugely disappointing World Cup behind them, England's players will be looking forward to the Euro 2016 Qualifying campaign. First off is a friendly with Norway, with Wayne Rooney captaining a new-look England team.

Big E4 HD, 9pm

A boy wishes to be a grown up and wakes up the next morning looking like Tom Hanks. Despite the jump in age he's still a 12 year-old kid at heart and he struggles to conform to the strange world of 'adults'. An old school film with lots of heart and humour.

Thursday 4th September

Scandal – Pick of the Day – Sky Living, 9pm

Scandal Sky Living HD, 9pm

Icarus. Olivia is not too impressed with Fitz's answers to questions about Operation Remmington, which could have repercussions for her relationships in the White House. Former Friends actor Lisa Kudrow stars.

Knowing Film4 HD, 9pm

Nicholas Cage has been in a billion films recently, not all of them good, but we think Knowing is more good than bad. The premise for this sci-fi is suitably bonkers; Cage's MIT professor discovers a series of numbers that can predict when and where disasters will happen, and he sets off to avert the entire world from being destroyed.

It's bonkers but also very entertaining.

Live Super League: St Helens v Warrington Sky Sports 1 HD, 7.30pm

Last time out Warrington gave the home team a bit of hiding with a 17 point victory. St Helens will want to reverse that deficit when the two teams meet again on Thursday.

Friday 5th September

American Beauty – Pick of the Day – BBC One HD, 11.05pm

On Her Majesty's Secret Service ITV 4 HD, 8pm

Overshadowed by Sean Connery's earlier Bond films, George Lazenby's one-and-only appearance as the world's most famous spy is an underrated one.

In OHMSS, Bond quits the Secret Service to go after Blofeld (Donald Pleasance) who's developing biological weapons in Switzerland. Great score, decent action and, in Diana Rigg, you have a surprisingly affecting Bond girl.

Outnumbered BBC One HD, 10.35pm

It's time to see what's happening over at the Brockman household as Pete and Ben go on a winter camping trip (is that ever a good idea?), while Jake has to make a decision about whether to take a gap year or not.

American Beauty BBC Two HD, 11.05pm

Kevin Spacey takes the lead role in this Oscar-winning film about a disillusioned father looking for some excitement in his life. The characters aren't always likeable, in fact they're downright unlikeable at times, but Beauty is still a funny film with a caustic sense of wit.

Saturday 6th September

Speed – Pick of the Day – Sky 1 HD, 9pm

Doctor Who BBC One HD, 8pm

Robot Sherwood. We're in wacky territory this week as the Doctor teams up with Robin Hood to save Sherwood Forrest from an army of robots.

Let's hope the Sheriff of Nottingham is more Alan Rickman in Prince of Thieves, and Robin Hood is absolutely nothing like Russell Crowe's recent performance.

Speed Sky 1 HD, 9pm

Did you know that Speed is 20 years old this year? One of the best action films of the 90s and one of the few films that escaped from under Die Hard's shadow.

The plot follows Keanu Reeves LAPD officer, who's challenged to save a bus full of commuters after a bomb has been planted on it by Dennis Hopper's terrorist. If the bus falls below 50 mph, it will explode. If anyone gets off the bus, it'll explode.

Great fun from start to finish.

The Ides of March BBC Two HD, 9.15pm

A decent political drama starring Ryan Gosling and George Clooney. As Governor Mike Morris's (Clooney) campaign for presidency heats up, PR staffer Stephen Meyers (Gosling) gets wind of some allegations that could tar the governor, pitting him in a battle of wills with the all-powerful Morris. Nice to see Clooney play a morally shifty character for once.

Sunday 7th September

F1 2014: Monza - Pick of the Day, BBC One HD, 12.10pm

Formula One: Italian Grand Prix BBC One HD, 12.10pm

Despite Nico Rosberg's shenanigans at Spa, its still all to play for in the Drivers World Championship as we reach Monza.

The gap between Hamilton and Rosberg has grown but is not insurmountable, and with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo sneaking in behind, they'll need to be focused on not crashing in to each other.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues Sky Movies Premiere HD, 3.30pm

Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy returns in this off-beat sequel to the cult original. Thankfully it doesn't wear out its welcome with duff jokes, but it is slightly less-focused (if that's even possible) than the original.

Fans will lap it up, others might be more bemused by what's going on.