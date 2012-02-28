Welcome back to our guide to essential viewing for this week - all the fun HD and 3D TV shows, films and sports (a lot of football this coming Sunday). Also, it's Spring now!

We had a grand time at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2012 last weekend, and if you didn't manage to make it there, you can catch up with all the highlights from our news and video reports.

Here's our pick of what to watch this week:

Tuesday 28th February

The Universe - Sky 3D - 7pm

Documentary exploring the ground-breaking discoveries made since mankind first ventured into space and examining the new phenomena being uncovered daily as scientists try to understand the universe and its mysteries.

Kick-Ass - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 8pm

Slick and cool black comedy about the superhero genre. Aaron Johnson stars as a lonely high school student who decides to don a costume and become a superhero, but finds himself battling real-life crimelord Mark Strong. Chloe Moretz steals the show as the skilfully violent and awesome 10-year-old Hit Girl.

Inception - Sky Movies HD Action - 9pm

A dream within a dream within a dream within a dream within a dream... Basically, Inception is awesome. Leonardo di Caprio, Cillian Murphy, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in this film with stunning mind-bending Escher-like sequences and a brilliant soundtrack.

Swimming with Crocodiles - BBC HD - 11pm

Ben Fogle and a team of scientists take a look at Australia's saltwater crocodiles.

Wednesday 29th February

The Three Musketeers - Sky 3D - 11pm

Paul W.S. Anderson's remake of Dumas' swashbuckling adventure is both ridiculously silly but loads of fun, with some really good swordplay thrown in. Featuring Milla Jovovich and Christoph Waltz, it's also out on Blu-ray.

England v Holland - ITV HD - 7.30pm

International.

Doomsday Prophecy - SyFy HD - 9pm

Yet another apocalyptic disaster movie, with Matthew Kevin Anderson and Jewel Staite (Kaylee from Firefly) trying to locate a mystical artefact to stop natural disasters from destroying the world. Rocking the Mayan vibe.

Thursday 1st March

Top Gear - BBC HD - 7pm

As Clarkson and May pay tribute to Swedish car maker Saab, the 11th Doctor Matt Smith materialises to see if he can become the fastest time lord. Will he succeed? Spoilers!

The Transporter - 5HD - 9pm

The first Transporter film was so much fun. Jason Statham gets his Bond moment as an ex-Special Forces operative who now 'transports' goods between bad guys. Awesome car chases and action scenes.

Friday 2nd March

Blackpool v Hull - Sky Sports HD2 - 7.30pm

Championship

The Graham Norton Show - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

John Cusack, Goldie Hawn and Kasabian joing the host for fun chit chat and songs.

Saturday 3rd March

Liverpool v Arsenal - Sky Sports HD2 - 12pm

Barclays Premier League

Leeds United v Southampton - Sky Sports HD2 - 5pm

Championship

Cirque du Soleil: Alegria - Sky Arts1 HD - 7pm

From the world-renowned human circus comes a jubilant celebration of youth, old age and the passage of time, featuring contortionists, fire dancers and stunning aerial acrobats.

Sherlock - BBC HD - 9pm

The Hounds of Baskerville - A hound from Hell. Mark Gatiss pens this revamped version of Holmes' most famous case, but is it really a spectral hound that's been stalking Dartmoor and Henry Knight? Or does the top secret Baskerville military compound have something to do with it?

Sunday 4th March

Newcast United v Sunderland - ESPN HD - 11am

Barclays Premier League

Cardiff City v West Ham United - BBC HD - 12.30pm

Championship

Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Sky Sports HD1 - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

France v Ireland - BBC1 HD - 2.45pm

Six Nations Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Sky SPorts HD1 - 4pm

Barclays Premier League

The Making of War Horse - Sky Arts1 HD - 7pm

The National Theatre and Handspring Puppet Company take us behind the scenes for a fascinating look at the award-winning West End adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's story about a horse's journey through the First World War.

Top Gear - BBC HD - 8pm

A race at Donnington, recreating the Battle of Britain with an aero-engined Bentley, and Blur bassist and cheesemaker Alex James is the star in the reasonably priced car.

Being Human - BBC HD - 9pm

Things get even more troublesome for our supernatural trip as teenage vamp Adam seeks refuge from the press at Honolulu Heights.

'Til next week...