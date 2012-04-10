Hello everyone, welcome back to The Week in HD - our guide to the best HD & 3D TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases.

Hope you all had a well-rested Easter break with lots of giant and mini chocolate eggs. Two Blu-ray releases that came out yesterday caught my eye:

Cowboys and Aliens

Surely the title is enough to pique anyone's interest? (Think space cowboys, think Firefly). Throw in a deadpan Daniel Craig and Stetson-wearing Harrison Ford (because Bond meets Indiana Jones is too much fun) in a western meets sci fi scenario as aliens try to take over the world in 1873.

While it didn't make a box office killing, I still think it's a well crafted film and Iron Man's Jon Favreau does a decent job in mixing the genres, and it's an enjoyable film. Also stars Olivia Wilde.

Die Hard Quadrilogy

Containing all the four films that've made sure John McClane's life never has a dull moment – Die Hard, Die Hard 2: Die Harder, Die Hard With A Vengeance, Die Hard 4.0. While given the Blu-ray treatment, it sadly doesn't come with any extra features, but hey, if you're a die hard fan...

Tuesday 10th April

Great British Menu - BBC HD - 7.30pm

It's the Scotland round this week, starting with a fish starter and going through the mains to end with the dessert in a bid to seek out the perfect menu for the Olympics Feast. A sneak peek at the menu and this delightfully strange concoction caught my eye: horseradish icecream.

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Mystery Date - As Peggy ups her game in the workforce, Don and Joan both have decisions to make about their respective marriages. Will Don go back to his philandering ways, and will Joan finally get rid of horrible Greg?

Wednesday 11th April

QPR v Swansea City - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.30pm

Barclays Premier League

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD - 10.10pm

The Night Lands – Tyrion confronts Cersei about Joffrey's tyrannical ways, especially after going all Herod on the kingdom's young males. Elsewhere, Theon tries to make allies and Gendry finds out that Arya is a girl.

Thursday 12th April

Titanic 100 Years in 3D - Sky 3D - 7pm

Prepare for a whole host of Titanic-related documentaries this month as it's the 100th year anniversary of the sinking ship. If you're not keen on watching the newly 3D'd release of Titanic (it's actually rather good), here's a 3D spectacle to watch from the comfort of our sofa.

Friday 13th April

Would I Lie To You - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

New series of the comedy panel show starts with Alex Jones, Alexander Armstrong, Chris Tarrant and Mel Giedroyc joining team captains David Mitchell and Lee Mack.

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Stephen Mangan guest hosts with Grace Dent and Miles Jupp joining him in the news/satire show with the always brilliant Paul Merton and Ian Hislop.

Not Going Out - BBC1 HD - 9.30pm

While I sorely miss Miranda Hart's clumsy but hilarious Barbara, Lee Mack and Tim Vine's razor sharp one-liners will make me come back for the new series 5. In this episode, Tim joins a band at work, and Lee gets jealous as Lucy falls for the lead guitarist.

Saturday 14th April

Formula 1 - The Chinese Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 6am

Qualifying - Ah, back to the BBC. Full live coverage on the BBC of the weekend's qualifying session from the Shanghai International Circuit.

Everton v Liverpool - ESPN HD - 11am

FA Cup

Norwich City v Manchester City - Sky Sports HD2 - 12.30pm

Barclays Premier League

The Grand National - BBC1 HD - 1pm

Clare Balding presents coverage of the most famous horse race in the world.

Wall-E - BBC1 HD - 5.25pm

One of the best Pixar films with beautiful animations and a beloved character in the non-speaking but adorable robot, Wall-E follows the adventures of two robots who go on an adventure in the distant future to save the fate of a rubbish-infested Earth.

The Green Hornet - Sky 3D - 8pm

Seth Rogen plays a wealthy playboy who decides to become a masked crime-fighter, with his chauffeur for a sidekick, who happens to be a kung fu and technical expert (think Miyagi meets Q). Silly but fun, with Cameron Diaz and Christoph Waltz.

Shrek the Third - BBC HD - 9.15pm

Shrek must find the heir to the throne of Far Far Away, or else he has to become the relucting king himself.

Transformers - E4 HD - 9.15pm

First of the Michael Bay franchise, with Sam Witwicky (Shia LeBeouf) finding out about shape-shifting mechanical giants Autobots and Decepticons. I still think Bumblebee should've stayed as the '77 Chevrolet Camaro. Way cooler.

Sunday 15th April

Formula 1 - The Chinese Grand Prix - BBC1 HD - 7am

Jake Humphrey, David Coulthard and newly OBE'd Eddie Jordan bring us uninterrupted live coverage of the race in Shanghai. Will we get more of Malaysia's madcap surprise race, or a more predictable podium?

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Sky Sports HD1 - 3pm

Barclays Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - ITV HD - 5.30pm

FA Cup semi final.

Mars Needs Moms - Sky 3D - 6.30pm

There is indeed life on mars, and it needs mothers. A nine-year-old boy makes this puzzling discovery as his mother (and other mothers) gets abducted to raise Martian children.

Discovering Hamlet - Sky Arts 2 HD - 9.40pm

Hamlet remains one of the most intriguing and demanding of Shakespeare's plays, and its titular hero one of the iconic characters of English literature.

It's been over 400 years, and the play has been subjected to a multitude of interpretations. Christopher Plummer, David Tennant, John Simm, Sir Trevor Nunn and more discuss the challenges of staging Hamlet.

Football Focus Special: When Noel met Mario - BBC HD - 10.50pm

Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli speaks to former Oasis member Noel Gallagher in a rare and exclusive interview. There'll no doubt be new news before this airs, especially in light of the weekend's game with Arsenal and his red card, so this will be of considerable interest.

