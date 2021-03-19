Walmart to expand its ‘Onn’ range with an Android TV streaming stick

Walmart, which sells home tech including Roku-powered smart TVs under its affordable ‘Onn’ brand, looks set to throw its hat into the Android TV ring with the release of a new streaming stick.

An FCC listing by the retail giant, first reported by @AndroidTV_Rumor, shows images of a modest black stick, powered via micro USB, with an HDMI adapter and a remote with dedicated buttons for Google Assistant, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max.

While the remote looks similar to that of a Google TV, it's unclear if the stick will have a Google TV interface as the listing only confirms it will use an Android 10 OS.

The listing also includes details of the chipset being used, an Amlogic S805Y, which operates at 1080p60.

Considering the wealth of higher quality 4K streaming sticks already available, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Roku Streaming + and TiVo Stream, available at around the $50 mark, this points to the ‘Onn’ stick being a fairly budget-friendly option.

There's no word yet on when Walmart will release the 'Onn' stick but, with an FCC listing already filed, it probably won't be long.

