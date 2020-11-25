AirPods Pro now just $169 thanks to Walmart Black Friday deal

Got your eye on a pair of AirPods Pro wireless earbuds? They're normally $249 but Walmart is slashing the price to only $169 from November 25 at 7pm ET. Yes, Black Friday has come early.

The Walmart Black Friday deal not only saves you $80 – it crushes the the price of the AirPods Pro to the cheapest we've ever seen.

The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case and noise-canceling tech, and pair seamlessly with iPhones. There's no word on how long this $169 AirPods Pro Walmart deal will last, so you better be quick come 7pm ET.

AirPods Pro $249 $169 at Walmart

November 25 7pm ET: Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, they could be the only pair of headphones you ever need.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are a step up from the standard AirPods. You get noise cancellation onboard, for blocking out background noise, and different sized ear tips for finding the perfect size. That was one of the main criticisms of the normal AirPods – their one size fit some people fine, but not others.

They sound better than the standard AirPods, too. Apple still favors a neutral tonal balance, rather than tipping the scales in the direction of bass, but that easygoing nature is especially good with lower-quality streams. They also have a spaciousness that's rare with in-ear headphones, which allows the instruments room to breathe.

