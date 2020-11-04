Walmart Black Friday sale crushes AirPods price to just $99 – quick!

Got your eye on a pair of Apple AirPods? They're normally $129 but Walmart is set to slash the price to only $99 at 7pm ET today. Yes, Black Friday has come early.

The Walmart Black Friday deal not only saves you $30 – it crushes the the price of AirPods to under $100 – the cheapest we've seen.

Theses AirPods come with a wired charging case and pair seamlessly with iPhones. There's no word on how long the $99 deal will last, so be quick...

Apple's second-gen AirPods picked up a healthy four stars in our review. We praised their excellent usability and improved sound. The Bluetooth connection near-flawless, pairing is effortless and battery life is an impressive 24 hours with the supplied charging case.

They boast Apple's H1 chip, too. It allows faster pairing and switching between Apple devices, lower latency (good for gaming) and completely hands-free voice control through Siri.

Apple's latest iOS brings some neat features into play, including the Audio Sharing and the ability to dictate message replies.

The AirPods Pro provide noise-cancelling tech and superior sound, but they're priced at around $220. At just $99, the AirPods knock it out the park.

MORE:

Our guide to the Best Walmart Black Friday deals

Compare them with the Pros: Apple AirPods 2 vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

Get gaming: the best PS5 pre-order deals