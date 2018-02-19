The UK's largest and longest-running hi-fi show takes place this weekend. 212 brands - if not more - are set to be at the Bristol Show, which runs from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th in central Bristol.

We'll be doing our best to take in all of the show - and rounding-up the highlights - while also hosting our own stand. You can come and meet the team, ask your most taxing questions, and also take the weight off your feet in our demo room. And this year's is pretty special.

We've assembled a serious home cinema system with the aim of showing you just how good 4K pictures can be. We'll also be giving you the chance to see the difference between 4K, 4K HDR and 4K Dolby Vision. Which is the best? You can decide...

You'll be able to see the LG Wallpaper OLED TV in all its glory - thought, we might not wobble it - and we'll have a Monitor Audio Silver 300 7.2 speaker package. The system will be powered by the Denon AVR-X6400H AV amplifier, we'll be using not one but two Oppo UDP-203 4K Blu-ray players, and cables have been supplied by Chord Company. We will also have a host of shiny new 4K Blu-ray discs.

The show takes place at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol. It's open from 10am to 5pm, this coming Friday to Sunday. For more information and to buy tickets, head over to the Bristol Show website.

MORE:

Bristol Show - everything you need to know

Pro-Ject launches Debut III S Audiophile turntable

McIntosh announces MCT500 SACD transport

Mitchell & Johnson to uncover flagship 800 Series amplifiers at Bristol Show

Acoustic Energy to launch 300 Series speakers at Bristol Show