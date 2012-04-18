Virgin Media has confirmed it will be offering a range of HD and 3D coverage during the Olympics.

The content will come courtesy of the BBC and Eurosport, with Virgin Media customers being able to access BBC's HD channels and Eurosport 3D, which is set to launch on 27th July.

Virgin Media is also adding BBC's Red Button content, giving customers access to up to 24 live streams of SD and HD coverage.

TiVo customers will in turn get the Advanced Red Button experience with online access to more catch-up content.

The BBC will be showing the Opening Ceremony, Closing Ceremony and 100m Final in 3D, as well as nightly highlights.

Eurosport meanwhile will broadcast around eight hours of live coverage in 3D alongside four hours of highlights.

You will need to be a Virgin HD customer with a V HD or better box to receive the HD and 3D content, while TiVo customers will also get the Advanced Red Button services.

Head to the Virgin Media website for more information on the Olympics 2012 coverage.

