Update 27.07.11

A couple more snippets for Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the Blu-ray release: you can see a deleted scenes snippet on YouTube, or download it here.

And there's now an official Star Wars UK Facebook page for those who want all the latest info.

If you pre-order Star Wars: The Complete Saga on Blu-ray you'll receive your own limited edition Star Wars film cell.

It contains a 35mm film frame reproduced from the original film footage using state-of-the-art imaging and rinting techniques.

The film frame is mounted and features original artwork from the Star Wars Blu-ray collection. Each one is numbered for authenticity.

Published 24.06.11:

If you're after a Star Wars fix to tide you over until the Blu-ray release of Star Wars: The Complete Saga on September 12th, how about a teaser video?

It's the smallest of snippets and certainly not in HD quality but for the hardened fan it is nevertheless a clip from the forthcoming release.

Play.com has released the second of two exclusive videos, this time featuring John Williams talking about his famous Star Wars soundtrack.

Head over to the Play.com Facebook page in order to view the video.

Read the full details on the massive Star Wars: The Complete Saga Blu-ray box set below.

Published 06.05.11

20th Century Fox has confirmed that the soundtrack options for the forthcoming Star Wars Blu-ray boxsets will include English 6.1 Discrete DTS HD Master Audio.

There had been some intitial confusion following the generic 'surround sound' tag given in the earlier release information (see below).

Published 04.05.11

Just a quick update on the forthcoming Star Wars: The Complete Saga due out on Blu-ray in the UK on September 12th.

The disc will have DTS 6.1 surround sound, plus 40 hours of special features, including never-before-seen content sourced from the Lucasfilm archives.

Special features include:

Published 06.01.11:

After much buzz and a mass appearance of Storm Troopers on the CES 2011 show floor, it's been announced that the entire Star Wars Saga is now available to pre-order on Blu-ray.

In the UK it's Amazon you need to visit to get your order placed, and the great news is that as well as a complete 9-disc set with all six films, the two trilogies are also available separately (though why you'd want the prequel trilogy on its own is beyond us).

The 9-disc set will set you back £70, while the two trilogies are available for £34 each, but while you can order now, you'll be waiting until September for your delivery.

Original story, 4th January:

Now this email certainly got our attention. We've just received an invite from Panasonic for tomorrow (Jan 5th) telling us "the Empire is headed to Vegas baby. Darth Vader, accompanied by a legion of his finest imperial troops, will address emissaries from a galaxy far, far away for a most impressive announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show".

We already know, of course, that all six Star Wars films are due to be released on Blu-ray in the autumn of this year. Given Panasonic's involvement in authoring Blu-ray discs such as Avatar, on which it has an exclusive distribution deal, could it also have done a similar deal with LucasFilm?

Rest assured we'll be the first to let you know tomorrow as soon as Panasonic has spilled the beans. In the meantime, keep up-to-date with all the latest tech news coming out of Vegas on our special CES news channel.

