Unmissable OLED TV deal: Award-winning LG C1 drops to lowest ever price

The 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV is a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner and five-star OLED TV – and it's now on sale for just $1650.

The 65-inch LG C1 was released in 2021 for $2500 but has since dropped to around $1800. Thanks to this OLED TV deal, however, the price has been brought down even further. In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular set.

LG C1 65-inch OLED deal

LG C1 65-inch OLED TV: $2500 $1650 at Woot

This LG OLED is a stunning television that sits comfortably amidst the best TVs money can buy. At this price, it'll be hard to find better value.

The LG C1 OLED is a superb TV with excellent picture quality and a nearly flawless set of features. It's going to be extremely tough to find a better set for the price.

While the C1 offers only marginal improvements over its excellent predecessor, it does come with a better remote and menu system. Just about the only thing the C1 doesn't knock out of the park is its audio, which is serviceable, but you'll be best served by pairing your TV with its own dedicated sound system anyways, so it's not much of a downside.

The C1 isn't the best TV out there but you'll have to spend a lot more to get a meaningful upgrade over the C1 at its discounted price. Unless you're an enthusiast with many thousands to burn, a C1 won't leave you wanting.

We love the LG C1 OLED, and we think you'll love it too if you're in the market for a 65-inch TV. For those looking for a good deal on an even better TV, look no further than the LG C1 OLED at Woot.

MORE:

More of the best cheap TV deals on the internet right now

The best 65-inch TVs you can buy

Bose deal: five-star QuietComfort Earbuds slashed in price to just $219