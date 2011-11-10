Toshiba has launched a Christmas promotion, offering 12 months free Lovefilm rental and a free Blu-ray player when you buy selected 3D TVs.

The offer also applies to 2D TVs in the range, though you'll have to settle for 50% off the price of the Blu-ray player.

The promotion runs from today, November 10th, until December 24th, and is only available if you purchase the following products with the following add-ons:

• 3D bundle: Buy a 40TL868, 42VL863, 42WL863, 42YL863, 46TL868, 46WL863, 46YL863, 47VL863, 55WL863 or 55YL863 TV and receive a free Toshiba BDX3200 or BDX3100 Blu-ray player and a 12 months LOVEFILM subscription.

• 2D bundle: Buy a 40RL858, 42HL833, 42RL853, 42SL863, 42UL863, 46SL863 or 46UL863 TV and receive a BDX1250 or BDX1200 BLU-Ray player at a 50% discount and a 12 months LOVEFILM subscription.

You will also need to buy either the BDX 1200 or BDX 1250 Blu-ray player at the same time to receive your discount.

To read more about the deal head over to the Toshiba website.

