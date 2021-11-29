This is the artsy Cyber Monday TV deal purchase you'll be talking about for years

If you're after some new flatscreen real estate for your living room, there's no better place than the Cyber Monday TV deals to find one. Whatever size you're looking for and at whatever budget, there's a discounted something for everyone – including those who're after a TV that blends in with their living space better than a standard black rectangle does. Like Samsung's popular The Frame, for example.

For the uninitiated, The Frame is a flatscreen TV that sits flush against the wall and features a 4K QLED display within a picture frame. It can display 1400 "world-class" paintings, drawings and photographs when not in use as a typical TV. The 43-inch model can even rotate between portrait and landscape orientations. A real conversation starter, eh?

So, feeling adventurous? Samsung has a series of lifestyle TVs and The Frame is its most popular line. And the good news: there's never been a better time to buy one of the wall-hugging 4K QLED TVs. In the Amazon Cyber Monday deals, you can now get 31 per cent off the 2021 models, which range from 43 inch to 75 inch.

While this artsy TV has plenty of top-class picture technology (including a premium 4K QLED panel and AI-based 4K upscaling), The Frame’s pretty unique selling point is obviously its usefulness when its owners aren’t watching TV. You can also make The Frame your own by choosing different bezel styles and color options.

The Frame also features Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant as well as built-in Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, so one could argue it has the brains as well as the beauty.

Considering The Frame is now up to 31 per cent off for Cyber Monday, this is the time to buy if you like the sound of owning a unique TV that's also a work of art.



