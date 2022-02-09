This 70-inch Samsung QLED Super Bowl TV deal just crashed to $999

Looking for the best Super Bowl TV deals? There are plenty in play, but this 70-inch Samsung QLED TV for only $999 looks like a touchdown.

The recent price crash shaves $350 off Samsung's entry-level 2021 QLED TV, which boasts the app-packed Tizen OS and an ultra-fast processor capable of upscaling any content to stunning 4K.

With Super Sunday coming up, now's the time to invest in a TV that provides an immersive, theater-like experience. The Samsung QN70Q60 for $999 at Best Buy is your chance to do it without breaking the bank...

Best Super Bowl QLED TV deal 2022

Samsung 70-inch QN70Q60A 4K QLED TV $1349 $999 at Best Buy

The 70-inch Q60A is not one we've tested, but the combination of a Quantum Dot display and Samsung's excellent Tizen operating system certainly bodes well. At under $1000, it looks like a great buy for game day.

Samsung's entry-level QLED model, the Q60A, is available in a range of sizes from 43- to 85-inches. We've not tested this particular variant but we've been hugely impressed by Samsung's recent QLED displays, which tend to offer exceptionally vivid contrast.

Despite the low price, the Q60A is dripping with features including Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K Lite, which transforms everything you watch into 4K. HDR support covers HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG, while Tizen serves up access to a slew of streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney Plus, Google Play Movies & TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV and YouTube.

You won't have to mess about with buttons if you don't want to – this TV works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls. Handy if you've got your hands full of nachos and guac.

In short, the Q60A seems like a great option for sports, movies and TV. Gamers might want to look elsewhere as there's no 4K@120Hz or VRR support, although ALLM and eARC do feature.

Sure, you can buy cheaper 70-inch TVs (check out our best Super Bowl TV deals) but they probably won't feature a Quantum Dot panel and all of the Q60A's bells a whistles. Our advice? Grab the 70-inch QN60A for $999 at Best Buy in time for kick off!

MORE:

Gear up for game time: Super Bowl TV deals 2022

Our pick of the best OLED TVs for every budget

Super Bowl live stream: how to watch Bengals vs Rams