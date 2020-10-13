The 6 best Prime Day soundbar deals

Hands up if you've been watching a lot more TV in the past few months? Us too – and we promise that's it for questions. Now is the time for solutions, because if you're realising that the sound coming from your TV doesn't do your flatscreen any favours, Amazon Prime Day is giving you the chance to change all that.

A simple, good-quality soundbar can add far louder and more detailed sound to your TV but, unlike dedicated speaker packages, you don't need to drop a significant sum of cash and your lounge won't have to accommodate six extra boxes. Instead, the 'base or 'bar sits demurely under or beside your TV, getting on with its sonic improvements.

Without further ado, these are the best Prime Day 2020 soundbar deals we've seen.

Yamaha YSP-5600 MusicCast $1700 $1300 at Crutchfield

We're big fans of this brilliant Yamaha soundbar. It's not cheap, but it does deliver exciting and impressive overhead surround sound and plenty of great features. This handy $400 saving should soften the blow.View Deal

Bose Soundbar 700 3.1 soundbar $1498 $1398 WWStereo

With built-in Amazon Alexa and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections for music streaming, this Bose soundbar and subwoofer combo is a multi-media mogul. There's proprietary audio room calibration, HDMI ARC and coming soon is AirPlay 2.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1 channel soundbar/subwoofer $500 $448 at Walmart

Not a model we've tested, but with DTS Virtual X digital sound processing onboard (which emulates object-based surround sound like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos) thanks to the up-firing drivers, there's a lot to like on paper – especially with this $70 discount. View Deal

Harman Kardon Enchant 800 soundbar $700 $280 at Crutchfield

Not a soundbar we've tested but it's hard to ignore with a discount as heavy as this one. It's a bar and sub combo with six drivers in the main unit. There are USB and HDMI inputs and it's also Chromecast-enabled.View Deal

Bose Solo 5 soundbar $249 $149 at Amazon

At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve ever seen. This makes it perfect for those looking for a deal on something low profile enough to slip under their main TV, or want to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom set.View Deal

