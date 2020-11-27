Black Friday is here and there's been no shortage of Black Friday TV deals. But how do you possibly dig out the real TV deals from the mountain of so-so offers doing the rounds? Actually, you don't have to: we've already done the legwork to bring you this round-up of the best Black Friday TV deals available in the US right now.

There's something for everyone here, from a super-cheap 24-inch smart TV that would suit a home office, to premium 4K OLED and QLED large-screen TVs at up to $1000 off.

You'll find deals on Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and LG. If name brands aren't a priority, you can score amazing deals on TVs from Walmart and Best Buy's house brands.

Read on for the 11 best Black Friday TV deals you don't want to miss. Meanwhile, for more bargains check the best Black Friday electronics deals for headphones, soundbars, speakers, and much more.

Black Friday TV deals

Sony XBR-A8H 65-inch 4K OLED TV $2800 $1800 at Best Buy

The Sony A8 2020 OLED TV's picture majors on realism and authenticity, without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds superb, too, and boasts a sleek, subtle design. This model sits just below the flagship A9 – but features much of the same tech. Now reduced by $1000, it's a real steal.





Vizio OLED H1 Smart 4K TV $1299 $900 at Best Buy (save $400)

OLED is the hottest TV tech and to see an OLED TV below $1000 is almost unheard of. This model will level up your home viewing with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more – all for $899.

Samsung UN43NU6900 4K TV $500 $258 at Best Buy (save $243)

An entry-level 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Download the Samsung SmartThings App on your phone to control and monitor your TV and connected devices all in one screen – clever.



Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV $1899 $1499 at Best Buy (save $400)

The Sony A8 is an absolute belter of a TV. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design.

Spectre 50-inch 4K LED TV $279.99 $200 at Walmart (save $80)

Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. The HDMI 2.0 ports allow you to seamlessly stream 4K video, too. There's that big, 4K screen, and just look at that discount!

Samsung 75-inch Q60TB 4K QLED TV: $1699.99 $1198 (save $500)

There's a lot to like about this 75-inch Samsung 4K QLED TV (aside from the massive price cut, of course). It features rich colours, sharp details, loads of streaming apps, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

TCL 50-inch Class 4 Series Android TV $349.99 $230 at Best Buy (save $120)

Looking for a big screen on a budget? This 4K HDR TV sports an intuitive Android TV interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, as well as Google Assistant and Chromecast. Save $120 at Best Buy today.

Sceptre 65 inch 4K LED TV $899 $380 at Walmart (save $520)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65 inch 4K TV, which is currently available at a $520 saving via Walmart on the original price. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.

