The already very cheap Monoprice Dolby Atmos soundbar is now $50 cheaper

What better way to celebrate Easter than with a monumentally cheap soundbar deal? The Monoprice SB-600, which debuted at the crazy-low price of $450 earlier this year, has shed an extra $50, making the price a mouthwatering $400.

Incredible – it wasn't that long ago that Dolby Atmos soundbars were going for $1000! What's more, the SB-600 isn't just a soundbar. The $400 asking price includes a wireless 8-inch subwoofer and two wireless satellite speakers.

With the Easter weekend almost upon us, what better time to lose yourself in an immersive home theater experience?

Monoprice SB-600 Dolby Armos soundbar $499.99 $399.99

This Easter deal is so cheap it's not even bunny (sorry). The budget price includes a Dolby Atmos soundbar, a pair of wireless rear speakers, a wireless subwoofer, remote control, wallmounting brackets and an HDMI cable. It's certainly remarkable value.View Deal

We've not reviewed this budget-friendly 5.1.2 system but we felt it was an "excellent" package at $450. Now that Monoprice has shaved another 11% off the already-cheap MSRP, we're even more convinced it's worth serious consideration – especially if you're yet to experience Dolby Atmos surround sound at home.

The main bar itself comprises 2 x 2" cones for the centre channel, 2.5" drivers for the left and right as well as tweeters and up-firing units for the sides as well. They're powered to the tune of 125W in total, so it should add plenty of sonic boom to movies and TV shows.

Also in the box: a pair of surround speakers designed for placement behind the viewer. The power output is only 15W each and there's no height adjustment, but you can expect plenty of oomph from the 180W subwoofer's down-firing cone.

Back in February, when we first caught wind of the SB-600, we suspected a lack of connectivity could be its undoing. Not so. Monoprice has generously included two Dolby Vision and 4K-rated HDMI inputs on the rear, meaning you can use this system as something of a hub, and there's a single, eARC-enabled HDMI-out to help offer the best quality of audio (depending on your source, naturally). You also get Bluetooth 4.2 for streaming music and a potentially useful 3.5mm line-out.

Again, we've yet to put this system under the microscope but at $400 for a Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar package, it's something of an Easter miracle. There's no word on how long the extra $50 markdown will last, so place your order sooner rather than later.

