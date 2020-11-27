The 7 best hi-fi and audio deals available this Black Friday

This year's Black Friday sales are well under way, and you can save big on core hi-fi products from brands such as Bowers & Wilkins, Technics, Sony and KEF.
The deals include best-ever prices on a number of Award winners – current and previous – including the B&W 606 and ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 bookshelf speakers, Technics SL-1500C turntable and Sony Walkman NW-A55L portable music player.
For a full list of hi-fi deals currently available from US retailers, head to our main Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals page, but here we've rounded up the seven best we've found to help you save time and bag that all important bargain.
- View the best Black Friday US deals across all categories
7 best hi-fi and audio deals online now
Cambridge Audio Azur 851A integrated amplifier
$1699 $1470 at Amazon
Save £200 on this well-featured Class XD amplifier from Cambridge Audio, with a big, powerful sound that won't leave you disappointed.View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins 606 speakers
$900 $630 at Crutchfield
The 606 are the perfect size for a pair of bookshelf speakers: not too small, not too big. They look the business, too. And with this discount, they just got a lot more affordable. Most importantly, they sound amazing – What Hi-Fi? Award-winningly amazing, in fact.View Deal
Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers
$700 $490 at Crutchfield
"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal
Elac Debut 2.0 B5.2 speakers
$290 $200 at Crutchfield
These budget beauties are dynamic and expressive performers capable of dealing with any genre you throw their way – dense instrumentation and complex rhythms pose no problems. They deliver sound with a precision and cohesion that’s rare for this level. Buy with confidence.View Deal
KEF Q350 bookshelf speaker
$700 $500 at Best Buy
You can make a great saving on these five-star Award-winning speakers from KEF, which are now down to $499, a saving of $200. They're available in black, white or walnut from the Best Buy Magnolia online store.View Deal
Technics SL-1500C
$1199 $1060 at Crutchfield
The fact this turntable is a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winner shows its credentials. The SL-1500C is a fabulous deck that's beautifully made and is completely fuss-free when it comes to setting it up. It produces a lively, agile sound with excellent stability and focus.View Deal
Sony Walkman NW-A55L $220 $168 at World Wide Stereo
Save on this class-leading hi-res music player from Sony, part of an Award-winning stable in portable audio electronics.View Deal
- View all the best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals
- Take a look at the best Black Friday speaker deals