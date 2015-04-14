Trending

Tangent Audio adds passive speakers to its Spectrum range

By News 

New from Tangent are the X4 and X5 passive versions of its recently launched active BT X5 Spectrum speaker.

The Tangent X4 and X5 are compact standmount speakers housed in a "contemporary cabinet design" in black or white satin finishes, with walnut base plinths.

Both models use a wide dispersion 25mm soft fabric dome tweeter and long-throw paper coned bass drivers (11cm for the X4, 13cm on the X5).

Maximum power handling is 100W, while sensitivity is 88dB/w/m on the X4 and 90dB on the X5. The smaller model measures 27.5x14.6x19.8 cm (HWD), while the larger one is 34.5x16.6x20.5cm.

Prices are £170 for the X4 model and £250 for the X5. Matching Alva speaker stands with walnut frames and white or black glass base plinths are also available.