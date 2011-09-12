Armour Home's Systemline range has been boosted with the arrival of a new 320GB audio server, the AudioServer SAS3-320.

The £1800 unit has three separate audio outputs, each on a pair of standard RCA phono sockets, and is able to stream the same content to three zones, or different content to each zone simultaneously.

Control is either via Systemline's Touchscreens (above), using a colour graphic interface, or using a web interface on a computer or other web browsing device (below).

Other connections include an RJ-45 for networking, three USBs and an input for an external infrared sensor.

The AudioServer can store uncompressed music at 44.1kHz/16-bit and 48kHz/16-bit, in WMA and MP3 at up to 320kbps, in AAC, and in FLAC.

