Netflix, Amazon and YouTube are among those content providers making inroads when it comes to 4K Ultra HD, and now NanoTech has confirmed that its 4K streaming network will soon be available to owners of Sony's Ultra HD TVs.

NanoTech has signed a deal with the tech giant to include its 4K UltraFlix Network App with all of its 2014 Ultra HD TVs, which will provide more than 300 hours of 4K content – from movies to concerts, documentaries and special events.

The new agreement means that the owners of Sony's latest 4K TVs will be able to take advantage of what NanoTech describes as "the world's largest library of 4K VOD content" – including 40 made for IMAX theatrical titles and more.

Sony Electronics VP Nick Colsey said: "Our decision to bundle UltraFlix with our next-generation 4K Ultra HD TVs was based on our continual quest to deliver the most immersive viewing experience that consumers are seeking.

"We can now provide our customers with the industry’s largest number of options for streaming 4K VOD content combined with the best 4K Ultra HD TVs available in the market."

NanoTech has confirmed this will be available worldwide, with UK and EU availability dependent on the roll-out of Sony's new screens.

