Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones spotted in official company document

The five-star Sony WH1000-XM3s are undoubtedly some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones we've ever tested, so naturally we're expecting big things from their successors, the highly rumoured and hotly-anticipated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Sony is currently keeping its WH-1000XM4 cards close to its chest, but The Walkman Blog has spotted the XM4s in an official Sony document titled 'SBNL AUDIO Trial Models Summer'. It appears to confirm, once and for all, that the M4s officially exist – and ties in with their rumoured June 2020 release date.

It's not the first time the WH-1000XM4s have been spotted online. A recent image and instruction manual leak courtesy of Everton Favretto appeared to confirm some interesting details about the XM4s.

So what can we expect from the next-gen noise-cancellers? While their exterior design appears to mimic the XM3s, which looked very similar to the previous-gen XM2s), it's likely that the XM4s will boast smarter noise-cancelling tech and Bluetooth 5.0, compared to the XM3s' Bluetooth 4.2 support.

We're keeping tabs on all the XM4 news and leaks, so we'll keep you updated as and when all the juicy details are revealed. In the meantime, those with money burning a hole in their pocket may wish to head over to our rundown of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

