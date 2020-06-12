PlayStation 5: Sony reveals PS5 consoles and games

Sony's PlayStation 5 console is finally official and now we know what it looks like. The wraps have been taken off not one but two PS5 consoles at tonight's PS5 live stream. Sony has also unveiled a range of PS5 accessories, including wireless headphones, an HD camera and a dedicated PS5 Media Remote.

We've been waiting patiently for a glimpse of a new PS5 console – and now two have turned up at once. It was the climax to Thursday's PS5 games event, which was used to showcase new blockbuster titles coming to the console in 2020 and beyond, including Gran Turismo 7, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Oddworld: Soulstorm and NBA 2K21.

Besides the standard PS5 console, which features a 4K Blu-ray player, we are also getting a disc-less digital version called the PS5 Digital Edition. Presumably, this will be cheaper than the main console, although there's still no word from Sony on the official price for either of the new additions.

If rumours are to be believed, we'll also be getting a disc-less version of the Xbox Series X (currently codenamed 'Xbox Lockhart') to go alongside the main console at launch, so the stage is set for a proper 8K console showdown when all the new consoles go on sale Holiday 2020.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Besides the new PS5 consoles, which look drastically different to the Xbox Series X, we also got a look at a number of accessories that will be available for the PS5.

The launch introduced a DualSense charging station that can hold two of the PS5's new DualSense controllers, a 1080p HD camera, a dedicated media remote with voice control, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset. All of the products mirror the white and black finish of the console, which is a slender and modern-looking machine with a slight hint of the PS3 design. The disc-less version appears a little slimmer because of the absence of that 4K Blu-ray drive, but otherwise they look virtually identical.

During the reveal event, we were also given a glimpse of the PS5's new Home Screen. You could see a dark grey background punctuated by golden flashes. On-screen was the command "press the PS5 button on your controller", a possible indication of what happens when the PS5 DualSense Wireless controller goes to sleep.

Thanks to this mega reveal, the only piece of the PS5 puzzle left now is the price of these two new consoles and a specific launch date. Naturally we await them both with bated breath.

