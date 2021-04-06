Sony launches Bravia CORE streaming service

Sony has officially launched Bravia CORE, its 4K lossless video streaming service. The bad news? It's currently exclusive to those with a Bravia XR TV and a very fast internet connection.

As we reported in January, Bravia CORE uses Pure Stream technology to serve up the latest box office films at bitrates of between 30 Mbps – 80 Mbps, along with immersive DTS sound. In other words, similar or higher quality than that of most 4K Blu-ray discs.

Now, Sony has revealed that the Bravia CORE app will come pre-loaded on all new Bravia XR models including the A90J, Z9J, A80J, X95J and X90J. Lucky owners will get access to over 300 4K lossless titles such as Venom, Ghostbusters, Blade Runner 2049 and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Just how much 'access' depends on how much you splurge. Buy a range-topping A90J or Z9J and you'll get free access to the service for 24 months and 10 credits to spend on lossless CORE titles that are otherwise available on pay-per-view basis. Buy any other Bravia XR model and you'll get five credits and 12 months free access.

You'll need a nippy broadband connection, too. While Netflix recommends a 25 Mbps connection for streaming 4K movies, Sony says Bravia CORE "requires a minimum internet speed of 43 Mbps." In fact, streaming the highest quality lossless movies requires a minimum internet speed of – drumroll, please – 115Mbps. Holy smokes.

The service also claims "the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection" – over 50 films remastered by IMAX and Sony Pictures to boost the image and sound on Bravia XR TVs. The selection appears to be pretty decent, and includes the likes of Baby Driver, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women. Sony has also revealed that CORE will provide users access to a "separate library of movies to stream any time and as many times as they like, in up to 4K HDR quality."

At this point, you might be wondering what happens when the free 24/12 month subscription expires? Will Bravia CORE continue to be free? That's yet to be confirmed but according to Sony, "you may watch the movies you have redeemed via Bravia CORE until February 23, 2026".

