Sony's five-star XM3 earbuds are back to their lowest price ever

We called the Sony WF-1000XM3s "a new benchmark for true wireless earbuds" in our five-star review. Originally, these Sony buds retailed for $230, but now you can pick up a pair on Amazon for just $128.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 have excellent sound, great noise-canceling, and fantastic battery life on top of offering a comfortable fit, making them one of the best all-around earbuds on the market. At $128, you really can't go wrong.

Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: $230 $128 at Amazon (save $102)

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds sound and feel great, and they're one of the only earbuds on the market to offer active noise-canceling that works really well. Throw in amazing battery life and excellent build quality and you won't regret nabbing a pair.

In the modern-day, there's a lot of competition in the earbuds world from Apple AirPods to Pixel Buds to a ton of different offerings from Sony and more. Nonetheless, the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds can go toe-to-toe with any other heavyweight out right now.

First and foremost, the Sony WF-1000XM3 sound great. They're crisp, vibrant, and overflowing with musicality. Plus, their active noise-cancellation helps to ground you squarely in the moment, focused on what you're listening to and not the outside world.

On top of that, they feel great in your ear, look unobtrusive, and they come with all the built-in convenience of a wireless earbud. The biggest reason why you might pick a different set of buds over the Sony WF-1000XM3 has historically been price, but with such massive savings, there's little reason to hold back now.

Outside of missing water-resistance or luxury features like aptX HD support, the XM3 earbuds are about as good as you can get without moving up to a more expensive set of headphones. If you're in the market for a pair of earbuds, now's your time.

