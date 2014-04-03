Sony has announced the launch of two new AV receivers: the STR-DN1050 (pictured above) and STR-DN850 (pictured below).

Joining the Japanese tech firm's high-resolution audio line-up, the new AV receivers will both support DSD and 24-bit/192kHz WAV and FLAC files.

The receivers can be connected to your home network for streaming, or alternatively, users can connect USB devices. Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity options are also supported, as is NFC and Apple AirPlay.

The flagship STR-DN1050 features 165W x 7.2 channel amplification and a rigid chassis that cuts unwanted vibration. Sony has also used a glass epoxy resin circuit board and custom components, including a super-size power transformer.

4K pass-through and upscaling is also supported, as is Zone 2 distribution to let you play back audio in other rooms.

Sony has tweaked the remote control included, making it simpler for users to adjust settings on screen (in the image below, the old DN1040 remote is on the left, and the new DN1050 is on the right).

Sony's SongPal app can also be used with the receivers, allowing users to adjust settings and gain access to Music Unlimited, Spotify and Deezer, among others.

The new AV receivers are expected go on sale in mid-May. The STR-DN850 should cost £450 and the -DN1050 should cost £550. Prices and release dates are yet to be officially confirmed.

In addition to these new AV receivers, Sony has expanded its range of high-resolution audio products with the launch of the MAP-S1 Multi Audio Player and the BDP-S7200 SA-CD/Blu-ray player.

by Max Langridge

