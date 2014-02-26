Sony's TV ranges for 2014 are dominated by new Ultra HD 4K sets, including a new flagship, 85in X95 model, but Full HD series still feature prominently, and include W95 and W85 ranges.

While some manufacturers such as LG and Samsung are including curved TVs in 2014, Sony has stayed traditional but added a subtle twist in the shape of its new "Wedge" design, available on certain models. Sony's Magnetic Fluid Speaker technology also features.

After CES, we've now been over to Sony's UK headquarters for a closer look at the new screens and we've got more information on some of the new TV design and performance features new for 2014. So what's new?

Design

Sony has introduced a new "Wedge" design for some of its 2014 TVs, which Sony claims has a couple of benefits.

First it lowers the center of gravity of the TV, which allows them to have a shallower stand/base, hence the use of feet on many of the new models. These feet are adjustable and have fixing points in two different positions in case your rack doens't stretch the width of the TV.

Secondly, it allows more room inside the cabinet to house and position speakers. Sony claims the capacity for the speakers in the Wedge sets is up 50% compared to last year's standard models.

Performance

Sony claims its Triluminos colour processing has been tweaked, in order to address criticisms raised over aspects of the colour performance, specifically overblown blues, in last year's models.

Sony also claims to have markedly improved the viewing angle on its 2014 TVs. We were shown a comparison between a 2013 Sony model, a 2014 screen, and a set from a rival manufacturer.

With the out-of-the-box picture settings, the new Sony did seem to be the more composed. Of course we will test this more thoroughly just as soon as the new models hit our test rooms.

Features

All of the new Ultra HD sets are HDMI 2.0 compatible, and will work with the new HEVC codec, used to encode and help stream 4K material. This follows on from the recent announcement that Sony and Netflix are joining forces to stream 4K TV programmes in 2014.

From the W7 range upwards, Sony will be offering a wireless subwoofer as an option for its TVs. The sub connects via a USB dongle that slots into the TV. It contains software which automatically adjusts the sound to match the TV model it's being partnered with.

Some ranges (see below) will come with Sony's new One-Flick remote control. It's the first time a touchpad has featured on a Sony TV remote and allows you to navigate Sony's new on-screen menus.

The One-Flick remote also features NFC and a dedicated Social View button, which activates social media features such as Tweet View, a ticker tape feed of tweets, which scrolls along the bottom of the screen while you're watching TV.

As one of the official partners of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Sony has also included a special Football Mode, seeming to build on the Football Mode seen on 2013 home cinema systems, such as the Sony BDV-N7100W.

The mode automatically switches the TV's Motionflow picture processing to its Sport setting and also changes the sound processing to emphasise the sound coming from the crowd.

Sony also mentioned that during the course of the tournament, Football Mode will also give you access to tournament standings, fixtures, and classic World Cup moments sourced from YouTube.

Photo Share uses Wifi Direct to create a network between handheld devices and the TV so you can beam photos straight to the TV. The twist for 2014 is that you can also share and transfer photos between different devices.

Sony has said all the TVs will be on sale by Spring 2014, but we're chasing specifics and information on pricing. We'll bring you these just as soon as we get them...

MORE: Best TVs to buy in 2014

Sony Bravia X95 Series

KD-85X9505B (£tbc, due tbc)

Ultra HD 4K

4K X-Reality PRO

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO - claims deeper backs and enhanced shadow detail

Triluminos Display

Long Duct speaker

One-Flick remote

Built-in Skype camera

Full array LED backlight

Sony Bravia X9 Series (above)

KD-79X9005B (£tbc, due tbc)

KD-65X9005B (£tbc, due tbc)

KD-55X9005B (£tbc, due tbc)

Ultra HD 4K

4K X-Reality PRO

X-tended Dynamic Range

Triluminos Display

Wedge design

Magnetic Fluid speaker

One-Flick remote

Built-in Skype camera

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia X85 Series

KD-65X8505B (£tbc, due tbc)

KD-55X8505B (£tbc, due tbc)

KD-49X8505B (£tbc, due tbc)

Ultra HD 4K

4K X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

Bass reflex speaker

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia W95 Series

KDL-65W955B (£2200, due March)

KDL-55W955B (£1600, due March)

Full HD

X-Reality PRO

Triluminos Display

X-tended Dynamic Range

Wedge design

Long Duct speaker

One-Flick remote

Built-in Skype camera

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia W85 Series

KDL-60W855B (£1650, due tbc)

Full HD

X-Reality PRO

Wedge design

Long Duct speaker

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia W8 Series

KDL-55W829B (£1200, due tbc)

KDL-50W829B (£900, due tbc)

KDL-42W829B (£700, due tbc)

Full HD

X-Reality PRO

Bass reflex speaker

Motionflow 400 (42in)

Motionflow 800 (50in & 55in)

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia W7 Series

KDL-50W705B (£800, due Feb/March)

KDL-42W705B (£630, due Feb/March)

KDL-32W705B (£430, due Feb/March)

Full HD

X-Reality PRO

Bass reflex speaker

Available in black (W705B) and silver (W706B)

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia W6 Series

KDL-60W605B (£1250, due tbc)

KDL-48W605B (£700, due tbc)

KDL-40W605B (£550, due tbc)

Full HD

X-Reality PRO

Bass reflex speaker

Edge-lit LED backlight

Sony Bravia R4 Series

KDL-32R433B £319 (HD Ready)

KDL-40R483B £499 (Full HD)

Clear resolution enhancer

Motionflow 100

External power supply

MORE: Best TVs of CES 2014

MORE: Panasonic 2014 TVs

MORE: Samsung 2014 TVs

by Andy Madden

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook