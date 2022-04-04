Some 42-inch LG C2 OLED TVs use an older panel type

LG's first 42-inch OLED TV has only just hit stores, but already there's a problem. Some of the sets from the first wave are missing a key ingredient – the tech giant's latest OLED.EX panel.

As discovered by HDTVtest, it looks like some of the first LG OLED42C2 TVs have been lumbered with the company's older, more conventional OLED panel (known as WBC).

LG responded by confirming the snafu to Korean site KBench:

"LG explained that it is true that WBC and WBE are mixed in the 42-inch OLED TV Evo and that it is an unavoidable situation depending on LG Display’s panel supply situation," reads the report. "WBE panels will be applied sequentially after Q2."

In other words, anyone thinking of buying LG's first 42-inch OLED TV should wait until July... unless they want to play LG's panel lottery.

The firm's OLED.EX panels promise to increase brightness by a claimed 30 percent compared to conventional OLED displays. Other benefits include slimmers bezels, improved energy efficiency and fewer dead pixels. So, well worth waiting for.

To add to the confusion, it's emerged that the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch C2 OLED TVs won't offer a major boost in brightness compared to non-Evo models. This is apparently because the high pixel density of the smaller OLED panels prevents them from benefiting from LG's latest 'Brightness Booster' tech.

Want to know if your 42-inch C2 has a WBC or WBE panel? You'll need to bring up the hidden Service Menu (check how to do this online as it varies between models). Then find the line that reads "OLED Cell Info" – it should say either WBC or WBE.

LG's C2 OLEDs range from £1399 / $1399 (around AU$2450) for the 42-inch model to £5499 / $5499 (around AU$7400) for the 83-incher. The 42-inch model is on sale now in the UK, and is due to land in the US next month.

MORE:

LG 2022 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about Samsung's rival QD-OLED technology?

LG's 2022 OLED TVs support a new supercharged version of Dolby Vision