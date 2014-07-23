From 12th August, Sky Sports News will relaunch as Sky Sports News HQ, with the broadcaster saying it will offer "even more breaking news across a streamlined TV, digital and mobile service" and integrated social media coverage too.

Once the rebranding comes into effect, Sky Sports News HQ will be found on channel 401. If you know your Sky EPG, you will know Sky Sports 1 currently occupies channel 401, so the change will see the other sports channels shift down one.

The changes include a new studio, housing an 18sq m video wall and investigation desk; an overhaul of Sky Sports apps and website, and a social media desk.

Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis said: "Sky Sports News is the number one sports news service in the UK and Ireland and we aim to make it even better. The launch of Sky Sports News HQ will extend and enhance the experience across TV, mobile and online.

"It’s just the latest innovation from a channel that’s pioneered sports news broadcasting for over 15 years. And by launching on channel 401, we want Sky Sports News HQ be the first port of call for sports fans, transforming the way they follow sport in a multi-platform era."

MORE: Sky Sports 5 launches as 'home of European football'