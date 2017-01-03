The LG SJ9 includes a slimline design and two upward-firing speakers to help get those Dolby Atmos-encoded effects flying overhead.

It features what LG is calling '4K sound,' which simply translates into support for hi-res audio. Using its Sound Upconverting feature, LG claims the SJ9 is able to upsample any low bitrate audio files to 24-bit/192kHz quality.

The soundbar also supports 4K pass-through so you can feed picture and sound from an Ultra HD Blu-ray player of your choosing, while Chromecast support brings additional streaming functionality.

Below the SJ9 sits the LG SJ8 (above), another slimline soundbar with a height of just 38mm.

There's no Dolby Atmos support, but this model does still feature hi-res audio support, 4K pass-through and Chromecast connectivity.

The SJ8 also has a clever trick up its sleeve - it has been designed to integrate with certain models from LG's 2017 TV line-up. So, using LG's new TV 'Perfect Fit Kit,' you can replace your TV's stand with the actual soundbar.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but we'll bring you any additional updates from CES 2017 as and when we get them.

